47 Luxury Apartments for rent in Calabasas, CA

Last updated July 11 at 01:57am
1 Unit Available
The Oaks
4185 Prado De La Puma
4185 Prado De La Puma, Calabasas, CA
4 Bedrooms
$20,000
5030 sqft
Presenting this Magnificent fully furnished Spanish Style hacienda for lease short or long term. Located in the prestigious gated community of "The Oaks" in Calabasas.

Last updated July 11 at 01:57am
1 Unit Available
The Oaks
25281 Prado Del Grandioso
25281 Prado Del Grandioso, Calabasas, CA
4 Bedrooms
$19,000
5323 sqft
Welcome to the Exclusive Estates at The Oaks in most exclusive community in Calabasas ~French Country Inspired single story home at the very end of a quiet street in The Estates at the Oaks.

Last updated July 11 at 01:57am
1 Unit Available
The Oaks
4213 Prado De La Puma
4213 Prado De La Puma, Calabasas, CA
5 Bedrooms
$23,500
6405 sqft
Superb Spanish style view estate in the Castille enclave at the exclusive Oaks of Calabasas. Featuring 5 bedrooms, 5.5 baths, spacious family room, downstairs library with custom built in book case, and cozy secondary upstairs den.

Last updated July 11 at 01:56am
1 Unit Available
The Oaks
25500 PRADO DE AZUL
25500 Prado de Azul, Calabasas, CA
5 Bedrooms
$19,900
5858 sqft
Absolutely the best view of the Oaks community upper or lower level. A drive-by of this property indicates little or nothing of what is to come.

Last updated July 11 at 01:56am
1 Unit Available
The Oaks
25591 PRADO DE LAS FLORES
25591 Prado De Las Flores, Calabasas, CA
7 Bedrooms
$28,500
6843 sqft
Having all the benefits of the gated exclusivity that comes w/ The Oaks Calabasas, this Spanish Colonial estate sets itself apart w/ unparalleled panoramic views & exuberant pastoral sunsets.
Results within 1 mile of Calabasas

Last updated July 11 at 01:57am
1 Unit Available
5650 Penland Road
5650 Penland Road, Hidden Hills, CA
5 Bedrooms
$10,981
3815 sqft
EASY TO SHOW BY APPOINTMENT !!! MOVE -IN DATE JULY 1st!!! Located within the Exclusive Guard-Gated city of Hidden Hills where you will have an incomparable lifestyle of hiking, biking, and horseback riding.

Last updated July 11 at 01:56am
1 Unit Available
Old Agoura
27862 Blythedale Road
27862 Blythedale Road, Agoura Hills, CA
4 Bedrooms
$12,500
3406 sqft
One of the finest homes in Old Agoura. Privately gated, single story authentic Spanish is awe-inspiring - beautiful intelligent design and comfort.
Results within 5 miles of Calabasas

Last updated July 11 at 01:56am
1 Unit Available
Tarzana
3800 Winford Drive
3800 Winford Drive, Los Angeles, CA
4 Bedrooms
$11,000
4050 sqft
Welcome Home! Premiere Mulholland Park Estates - 24/7 Guard Gated Community - Classic Elegance in a Single Story -Please enjoy video.Oversized Kitchen! Large Family Room with expansive high ceilings, abundant windows and fireplace.

Last updated July 11 at 01:57am
1 Unit Available
Tarzana
19068 Santa Rita Street
19068 Santa Rita Street, Los Angeles, CA
6 Bedrooms
$15,000
6006 sqft
Tuscan styled newly constructed 2008 built, two story, resort style living home set on a quiet tree-lined street located “South of the Blvd” in Tarzana. This property features a little over 6,000 Sq. ft. of luxury living space.

Last updated July 11 at 01:57am
1 Unit Available
47 Buckskin Road
47 Buckskin Road, Bell Canyon, CA
5 Bedrooms
$16,500
6033 sqft
A long private gated drive leads you up to this carefully sited brand new Mediterranean Estate situated atop its own private knoll creating the ultimate secluded sanctuary.

Last updated July 11 at 01:57am
1 Unit Available
Tarzana
4653 Vanalden Avenue
4653 Vanalden Avenue, Los Angeles, CA
6 Bedrooms
$45,000
8200 sqft
The artist has placed final touches on this brand new 8,200 sq. ft Modern marvel & we now unveil for all to admire & one very fortunate to obtain.

Last updated July 11 at 01:57am
1 Unit Available
26046 Mulholland
26046 Mulholland Highway, Los Angeles County, CA
4 Bedrooms
$12,500
3219 sqft
Location! Location! Location! Calabasas home on 10 acres located in the scenic Mulholland corridor, well off the Hwy but less than 10 minutes to the 101 freeway/Albertsons and less than 15 minutes to Malibu Beach.

Last updated July 11 at 01:56am
1 Unit Available
Eastern Malibu
23901 MALIBU KNOLLS ROAD
23901 Malibu Knolls Road, Malibu, CA
4 Bedrooms
$37,500
3111 sqft
Close to Pepperdine & the beach, this gated Malibu Knolls home is spacious and private, with a sweeping panorama of ocean, islands, & coastline. Bright, open interior has wood floors, high ceilings, contemporary flair.

Last updated July 10 at 07:04am
1 Unit Available
29441 Mulholland Highway
29441 Mulholland Highway, Los Angeles County, CA
4 Bedrooms
$13,000
3714 sqft
Stunning 1999 custom home in Agoura Hills with views of the Santa Monica Mountains. Interior design of nostalgic and eclectic Spanish/Western inspiration. The single-story home lies on 1.
Results within 10 miles of Calabasas

Last updated July 10 at 05:04pm
1 Unit Available
North of Montana
704 Georgina Ave.
704 Georgina Avenue, Santa Monica, CA
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$11,950
3811 sqft
Spanish Style 3 Bed Plus Den and Office in Prestigious North Santa Monica Location - Wonderful, spacious home is located just a few blocks from Ocean Avenue, Palisades Park, fashionable Montana Avenue, 3rd Street Promenade, and minutes from the

Last updated July 11 at 02:38am
1 Unit Available
Pacific Palisades
467 Paseo Miramar
467 Paseo Miramar, Los Angeles, CA
4 Bedrooms
$34,995
3100 sqft
True California lifestyle indoor/outdoor flow with walls of glass that look upon breathtaking ocean views from every room.

Last updated July 11 at 01:56am
1 Unit Available
North of Montana
715 SAN VICENTE
715 San Vicente Boulevard, Santa Monica, CA
3 Bedrooms
$10,000
2080 sqft
BEAUTIFULLY REMODELED SUN-FILLED SINGLE LEVEL HOUSE IN PRIME SANTA MONICA, FEW BLOCKS FROM THE BEACH AND TRENDY MONTANA. SANTA MONICA SCHOOL DISTRICT. OPEN FLOOR PLAN AND GREAT INDOOR-OUTDOOR FLOW FOR ENTERTAINMENT.

Last updated July 11 at 01:57am
1 Unit Available
Pacific Palisades
17720 Porto Marina Way
17720 Porto Marina Way, Los Angeles, CA
3 Bedrooms
$23,950
3800 sqft
From every room you will see the most commanding ocean views available in the Pacific Palisades. Located just off of PCH, and with a short walk, you can be at a swimmable beach.

Last updated July 11 at 01:57am
1 Unit Available
Encino
4623 White Oak Place
4623 White Oak Place, Los Angeles, CA
6 Bedrooms
$15,900
7800 sqft
Custom Mediterranean VIEW & POOL Estate! This private gated property offers an amazing open floor plan that truly embraces quality& detail craftsmanship! Walls of glass overlooking an incredible VALLEY VIEW! Gourmet granite kitchen with Viking range

Last updated July 11 at 01:56am
1 Unit Available
Pacific Palisades
815 Ln El Oro
815 El Oro Lane, Los Angeles, CA
6 Bedrooms
$35,000
8230 sqft
Incredible Ocean View Modern Compound in the highly coveted neighborhood; The Knolls...

Last updated July 11 at 01:56am
1 Unit Available
Brentwood
12855 ST PARKYNS
12855 Parkyns Street, Los Angeles, CA
6 Bedrooms
$50,000
10299 sqft
7 Bedrooms
Ask
**Looking for a 6-month lease** This coveted Brentwood Park North of Sunset location is perfect for those seeking privacy and a peaceful setting.

Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Pacific Palisades
641 Via de La Paz
641 Via De La Paz, Los Angeles, CA
5 Bedrooms
$10,500
Your Peaceful Home - Via de la Paz - includes separate guest house - This prime Palisades property includes a 4 bedroom 3 bathroom single family home and separate 1 bedroom 1 bathroom guest house with laundry.

Last updated July 11 at 01:56am
1 Unit Available
North of Montana
231 14th Street
231 14th Street, Santa Monica, CA
4 Bedrooms
$14,000
3654 sqft
This stunning, two-story English Tudor combines contemporary convenience with Old World charm. Set back from the street, just minutes from the beach, a commanding entryway leads to solid oak double doors.

Last updated July 11 at 01:57am
1 Unit Available
Brentwood
16545 Park Lane Circle
16545 Park Lane Circle, Los Angeles, CA
5 Bedrooms
$10,000
4080 sqft
Located in a highly desirable neighborhood of Bel Air Knolls, in upper Brentwood area, just West of 405 FWY & one block South of Mulholland; conveniently located close to premiere schools. 5+5, two story homes. Hardwood Floors throughout.

Welcome to the July 2020 Calabasas Rent Report. Calabasas rents remained steady over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Calabasas rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

Calabasas rents held steady over the past month

Calabasas rents have remained steady over the past month, but are down moderately by 1.6% year-over-year. Currently, median rents in Calabasas stand at $2,443 for a one-bedroom apartment and $3,139 for a two-bedroom. Calabasas' year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of 0.1%, as well as the national average of 0.2%.

    Rents rising across the Los Angeles Metro

    While rent prices have decreased in Calabasas over the past year, the rest of the metro is seeing the opposite trend. Rents have risen in 5 of the largest 10 cities in the Los Angeles metro for which we have data. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Lancaster has the least expensive rents in the Los Angeles metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,646; additionally, the city has seen rent growth of 0.1% over the past month, the fastest in the metro.
    • Irvine has the most expensive rents in the Los Angeles metro, with a two-bedroom median of $2,714; however, the city has also seen rents fall by 1.1% over the past month, the biggest drop in the metro.

    Many large cities nationwide show more affordable rents compared to Calabasas

    As rents have fallen moderately in Calabasas, a few large cities nationwide have seen prices increase, in some cases substantially. Compared to most large cities across the country, Calabasas is less affordable for renters.

    • Although rents across cities in California have been slightly on the rise, the state's growth as a whole has held steady over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 0.4% in San Diego.
    • Calabasas' median two-bedroom rent of $3,139 is above the national average of $1,192. Nationwide, rents have held steady over the past year.
    • While rents in Calabasas fell moderately over the past year, the city of Phoenix saw an increase of 1.9%.
    • Renters will generally find more expensive prices in Calabasas than most large cities. For example, Houston has a median 2BR rent of $1,025, where Calabasas is more than three times that price.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

