Apartment List
/
CA
/
calabasas
/
apartments with washer dryer
Last updated July 10 2020 at 8:43 PM

165 Apartments for rent in Calabasas, CA with washer-dryer

Verified

1 of 37

Last updated July 10 at 01:03pm
32 Units Available
Malibou Meadows
Avalon Calabasas
3831 Orchid Ln, Calabasas, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,989
695 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,386
1061 sqft
Close to Malibu Canyon. Modern apartments with high ceilings, central air conditioning, fireplaces, gourmet kitchens and private balconies. Multiple spas, swimming pools and fitness centers. Covered car parking and complimentary package concierge.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated July 10 at 01:51pm
$
41 Units Available
Malibu Canyon Apartments
Malibu Canyon Apartments
5758 Las Virgenes Rd, Calabasas, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,930
575 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,299
886 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,968
1070 sqft
Units come with all appliances, including washer and dryer. Granite countertops, smoke-free environment, air conditioning and ceiling fans. Resort-style pool, playground, BBQ area, hot tub, and basketball and tennis courts.

1 of 24

Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Malibou Canyon Townhomes
26270 Alizia Canyon Drive
26270 Alizia Canyon Drive, Calabasas, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,100
1390 sqft
Spacious remodeled 2-Br Townhouse in Calabasas - Property Id: 143708 For rent beautiful and spacious townhouse in Calabasas, one of California's most desirable and highly-regarded neighborhood.

1 of 11

Last updated July 10 at 07:20pm
1 Unit Available
Stone Creek
4345 Willow Glen Street
4345 Willow Glen Street, Calabasas, CA
4 Bedrooms
$4,200
1764 sqft
Beautiful Mediterranean style home in Stone Creek, Calabasas in the sought-after Las Virgenes School District.

1 of 20

Last updated July 10 at 07:21pm
1 Unit Available
Calabasas Highlands
3548 Gladiola
3548 Gladiola Drive, Calabasas, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
860 sqft
Storybook living in a rural setting, while keeping close to all suburban amenities! Unique opportunity in Calabasas Highlands for professionals who wish to quietly "work from home"! Enjoy a peaceful cul-de-sac with mostly long-term residents.

1 of 28

Last updated July 10 at 07:20pm
1 Unit Available
Stone Creek
4373 Oak Glen Street
4373 Oak Glen Street, Calabasas, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,000
1594 sqft
Welcome to Calabasas. This beautiful 2 story single family home is waiting for you. The owner has updated this home with so many wonderful upgrades. This home has been owner occupied and will be a 1st time rental.

1 of 15

Last updated July 10 at 07:20pm
1 Unit Available
Steeplechase
4240 Lost Hills Road
4240 Lost Hills Road, Calabasas, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,950
1283 sqft
Nicely maintained and move-in ready top level 2 bed, 2 bath plus loft condo in the highly desirable Steeplechase complex of Calabasas. Both bedrooms & full bathrooms on bottom level.

1 of 11

Last updated July 10 at 07:21pm
1 Unit Available
24100 Calabasas
24100 Calabasas Road, Calabasas, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,500
2000 sqft
Excellent location within walking distance to the lovely Calabasas Commons. Stunning stone floors and high ceilings throughout the kitchen and living room. Fully upgraded with modern touches.
Results within 1 mile of Calabasas
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated July 10 at 08:43pm
10 Units Available
Woodland Hills-Warner Center
Versailles
23100 Avenue San Luis, Los Angeles, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,885
740 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,353
1107 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,991
1266 sqft
Right off Highway 101. Updated features including hardwood floors and granite countertops. Minutes from Calabasas Commons shopping area. On-site amenities include a sauna, racquetball court, pool table and full gym. Pet-friendly.

1 of 12

Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Woodland Hills-Warner Center
5067 Topanga Canyon Blvd Unit A
5067 Topanga Canyon Boulevard, Los Angeles, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
800 sqft
LIMITED SPECIAL OFFER: Enjoy rebates and get huge savings from your rent up to the first 3 months if you sign a lease with us on or before June 30, 2020.

1 of 10

Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Woodland Hills-Warner Center
5100 Calenda Dr
5100 Calenda Drive, Los Angeles, CA
7 Bedrooms
$7,500
3741 sqft
Expansive single story 7 bedroom home, recently remodeled and offering maple hardwood flooring, new mahogany french doors opening onto the covered patio adjacent to the swimming pool.
Results within 5 miles of Calabasas
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated July 10 at 06:45pm
$
58 Units Available
Woodland Hills-Warner Center
Vert
6606 Variel Avenue, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$2,085
524 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,195
874 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,950
1140 sqft
VERT combines the best of eco-friendly living with the high-quality features and amenities you want in your next community. We designed each open-concept floor plan to maximize space, so you have room to live, work, and play.
Verified

1 of 81

Last updated July 10 at 06:45pm
$
59 Units Available
Canoga Park
Mira
21425 Vanowen Street, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$2,080
654 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,129
846 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,571
1046 sqft
Experience an eccentric modern oasis that is in a league of its own at the heart of Warner Center, LA’s fastest growing community. Mira Warner Center fuses contemporary design and deluxe amenities with a metro vibe.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated July 10 at 06:44pm
$
25 Units Available
Woodland Hills-Warner Center
The Boulevard Apartments
20600 Ventura Blvd, Woodland, CA
Studio
$1,766
877 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,012
1259 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,455
1285 sqft
Green community right next to the 101. All units include patio or balcony and extra storage. Enjoy pool, sauna and hot tub, and 24-hour gym. Pet friendly.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated July 10 at 08:43pm
14 Units Available
Oak Park
Oak Park Apartment Homes
5325 Oak Park Ln, Oak Park, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,870
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,354
942 sqft
Located in the desirable Oak Park neighborhood. Apartments with fully equipped kitchens, large pantries and private balconies in a community boasting panoramic views of the Santa Monica Mountains. Amenities include multiple swimming pools and fitness centers.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated July 10 at 08:43pm
7 Units Available
Oak Park
Country Oaks
5813 Hickory Dr, Oak Park, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,110
734 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,480
1109 sqft
Situated within the award-winning Oak Park school district and close to the Malibu Mountains. Apartments feature vaulted ceilings, fireplaces, contemporary lighting and private balconies. Leisure amenities include hot tubs, swimming pools and a fitness center.
Verified

1 of 58

Last updated July 10 at 08:43pm
8 Units Available
Woodland Hills-Warner Center
Bella Vista At Warner Ridge
6150 De Soto Ave, Los Angeles, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,012
827 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,635
1259 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,384
1427 sqft
Near the Ventura Freeway, Warner Center, and Westfield Topanga Shopping Mall. One- and two-bedroom apartments with granite counters, kitchen islands, walk-in closets, and hardwood floors. Small dogs and cats allowed with deposit.
Verified

1 of 37

Last updated July 10 at 06:13pm
$
20 Units Available
Canoga Park
AMLI Warner Center
21200 Kittridge St, Los Angeles, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,928
767 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,459
1109 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,354
1375 sqft
Woodland Hills apartment complex near Westfield Topanga Canyon shopping center. One-, two- and three-bedroom apartments with hardwood floors, in-suite laundry facilities, fireplaces and walk-in closets. Pets welcome. Amenities include a pool and 24-hour gym.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated July 10 at 06:45pm
9 Units Available
Woodland Hills-Warner Center
Sofi Warner Center
6300 Variel Ave, Los Angeles, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,056
857 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,663
1211 sqft
Lots of luxury in this environmentally friendly community. Air-conditioned units contain spacious closets, hardwood floors and washer/dryer hookups. Pool, fire pit and round-the-clock gym. Numerous shops and restaurants within walking distance. Close to I-405.
Verified

1 of 50

Last updated July 10 at 08:31pm
$
22 Units Available
Woodland Hills-Warner Center
Triana
6250 Canoga Ave, Los Angeles, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,954
836 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,465
1201 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
This funky apartment complex sits above shops and restaurants, with access to two local bus lines nearby. Luxury one- to three-bedroom residences with granite counters and walk-in closets. Community amenities include a pool and clubhouse.
Verified

1 of 96

Last updated July 10 at 06:14pm
8 Units Available
Woodland Hills-Warner Center
Summit At Warner Center
22219 Summit Vue Ln, Los Angeles, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,341
1179 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,276
1430 sqft
Located in the heart of Woodland Hills, California, the luxury apartments at Summit at Warner Center provide an endless variety of amenities and designer apartment floor plans amid a beautifully landscaped retreat.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated July 10 at 06:45pm
$
17 Units Available
Woodland Hills-Warner Center
Carillon Apartment Homes
6301 DeSoto Ave, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$1,855
603 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,928
842 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,378
1198 sqft
Studio to 3-bedroom apartments centrally located in Los Angeles. This community features a resort-style pool and luxury touches in units, including cherry wood cabinets, granite-inspired countertops, and French doors.
Verified

1 of 36

Last updated July 10 at 06:45pm
$
5 Units Available
Woodland Hills-Warner Center
The Enclave at Warner Center Apartment Homes
6710 Variel Ave, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,914
704 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,473
1096 sqft
Discover a New Way of Living in Woodland Hills, CA Introducing The Enclave at Warner Center Apartments—your next move in upscale apartment living, right in the heart of the San Fernando Valley.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated July 10 at 06:45pm
$
10 Units Available
Woodland Hills-Warner Center
City View Apartments at Warner Center
21530 Califa St, Los Angeles, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,795
607 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,125
922 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,895
1135 sqft
At City View Apartments at Warner Center, we believe your home should be a sanctuary where you can relax and rejuvenate.

July 2020 Calabasas Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Calabasas Rent Report. Calabasas rents remained steady over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Calabasas rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

View full Rent Report

July 2020 Calabasas Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Calabasas Rent Report. Calabasas rents remained steady over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Calabasas rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

Calabasas rents held steady over the past month

Calabasas rents have remained steady over the past month, but are down moderately by 1.6% year-over-year. Currently, median rents in Calabasas stand at $2,443 for a one-bedroom apartment and $3,139 for a two-bedroom. Calabasas' year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of 0.1%, as well as the national average of 0.2%.

    Rents rising across the Los Angeles Metro

    While rent prices have decreased in Calabasas over the past year, the rest of the metro is seeing the opposite trend. Rents have risen in 5 of the largest 10 cities in the Los Angeles metro for which we have data. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Lancaster has the least expensive rents in the Los Angeles metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,646; additionally, the city has seen rent growth of 0.1% over the past month, the fastest in the metro.
    • Irvine has the most expensive rents in the Los Angeles metro, with a two-bedroom median of $2,714; however, the city has also seen rents fall by 1.1% over the past month, the biggest drop in the metro.

    Many large cities nationwide show more affordable rents compared to Calabasas

    As rents have fallen moderately in Calabasas, a few large cities nationwide have seen prices increase, in some cases substantially. Compared to most large cities across the country, Calabasas is less affordable for renters.

    • Although rents across cities in California have been slightly on the rise, the state's growth as a whole has held steady over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 0.4% in San Diego.
    • Calabasas' median two-bedroom rent of $3,139 is above the national average of $1,192. Nationwide, rents have held steady over the past year.
    • While rents in Calabasas fell moderately over the past year, the city of Phoenix saw an increase of 1.9%.
    • Renters will generally find more expensive prices in Calabasas than most large cities. For example, Houston has a median 2BR rent of $1,025, where Calabasas is more than three times that price.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Los Angeles
    $1,360
    $1,750
    -0.3%
    -0.5%
    Long Beach
    $1,390
    $1,780
    0
    0.5%
    Anaheim
    $1,670
    $2,150
    -0.3%
    1.6%
    Santa Ana
    $1,440
    $1,860
    -0.1%
    0
    Irvine
    $2,110
    $2,710
    -1.1%
    -0.4%
    Glendale
    $1,410
    $1,810
    -0.7%
    -1%
    Huntington Beach
    $1,830
    $2,350
    -0.2%
    0.1%
    Santa Clarita
    $2,050
    $2,640
    -0.4%
    -1.4%
    Garden Grove
    $1,630
    $2,100
    -0.1%
    0.5%
    Lancaster
    $1,280
    $1,650
    0.1%
    1.6%
    Palmdale
    $1,480
    $1,900
    0.1%
    0.3%
    Pomona
    $1,110
    $1,420
    -0.5%
    0.9%
    Torrance
    $1,620
    $2,080
    -0.2%
    -0.2%
    Pasadena
    $1,610
    $2,070
    -0.5%
    -1.9%
    Orange
    $1,800
    $2,320
    -0.2%
    -0.4%
    Fullerton
    $1,570
    $2,020
    -0.3%
    0.8%
    El Monte
    $1,460
    $1,880
    -0.1%
    -0.3%
    Downey
    $1,570
    $2,020
    0.1%
    0.2%
    Costa Mesa
    $1,840
    $2,360
    -0.2%
    -0.5%
    West Covina
    $1,800
    $2,310
    -0.1%
    -0.4%
    Norwalk
    $1,600
    $2,060
    0
    1.4%
    Burbank
    $1,610
    $2,060
    -0.6%
    -1.6%
    South Gate
    $990
    $1,270
    -0.3%
    2.6%
    Mission Viejo
    $2,090
    $2,690
    -0.2%
    0
    Carson
    $1,570
    $2,020
    0
    -0.6%
    Santa Monica
    $1,720
    $2,210
    -0.7%
    1.2%
    Westminster
    $1,610
    $2,070
    0.1%
    0.3%
    Newport Beach
    $2,880
    $3,700
    -0.1%
    1%
    Hawthorne
    $1,270
    $1,630
    0
    1.6%
    Lake Forest
    $2,000
    $2,570
    -0.5%
    2.8%
    Bellflower
    $1,350
    $1,740
    0
    0.8%
    Tustin
    $1,970
    $2,530
    0.1%
    1.1%
    Redondo Beach
    $1,930
    $2,480
    -0.1%
    0.6%
    San Clemente
    $2,360
    $3,050
    0.1%
    1.2%
    Laguna Niguel
    $1,760
    $2,270
    -0.2%
    -3.9%
    Fountain Valley
    $1,840
    $2,360
    -0.5%
    -1.9%
    Paramount
    $1,470
    $1,890
    0.1%
    1.3%
    Placentia
    $2,070
    $2,660
    0.1%
    -0.5%
    Rancho Santa Margarita
    $2,030
    $2,610
    -0.4%
    0.9%
    Rancho Palos Verdes
    $3,900
    $5,010
    -1%
    1.1%
    Brea
    $2,030
    $2,610
    -0.2%
    1.4%
    West Hollywood
    $2,020
    $2,590
    -0.2%
    -3.3%
    Beverly Hills
    $2,680
    $3,450
    -0.1%
    -1%
    San Dimas
    $1,920
    $2,460
    0.2%
    1%
    Dana Point
    $2,100
    $2,700
    0.2%
    0.8%
    Laguna Hills
    $1,910
    $2,450
    -0.7%
    -0.7%
    Seal Beach
    $1,830
    $2,350
    0.1%
    -0.3%
    Calabasas
    $2,440
    $3,140
    0
    -1.6%
    Laguna Beach
    $2,110
    $2,720
    0.8%
    2.4%
    Agoura Hills
    $2,240
    $2,880
    0.2%
    -1.7%
    Hermosa Beach
    $2,020
    $2,590
    0.3%
    0
    Stevenson Ranch
    $2,770
    $3,560
    -1.8%
    -1.2%
    Marina del Rey
    $3,550
    $4,560
    -0.8%
    -2.6%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

    Similar Pages

    Calabasas 1 BedroomsCalabasas 2 BedroomsCalabasas 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsCalabasas 3 BedroomsCalabasas Apartments under $2,000Calabasas Apartments under $2,200
    Calabasas Apartments with BalconyCalabasas Apartments with GarageCalabasas Apartments with GymCalabasas Apartments with Hardwood FloorsCalabasas Apartments with Move-in SpecialsCalabasas Apartments with Parking
    Calabasas Apartments with PoolCalabasas Apartments with Washer-DryerCalabasas Dog Friendly ApartmentsCalabasas Furnished ApartmentsCalabasas Luxury PlacesCalabasas Pet Friendly Places

    Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

    Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CAFullerton, CASanta Monica, CATorrance, CABurbank, CAOxnard, CA
    Thousand Oaks, CAWest Covina, CAVentura, CADowney, CASimi Valley, CAGarden Grove, CARancho Palos Verdes, CAAgoura Hills, CALomita, CASan Gabriel, CAHermosa Beach, CAStanton, CA
    Manhattan Beach, CAStevenson Ranch, CABeverly Hills, CAArtesia, CALawndale, CASeal Beach, CASan Fernando, CALa Crescenta-Montrose, CASanta Fe Springs, CADel Aire, CAWestlake Village, CASan Pasqual, CA

    Apartments Near Colleges

    California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
    California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Los Angeles
    California Institute of the Arts