170 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Calabasas, CA

June 2020 Calabasas Rent Report Welcome to the June 2020 Calabasas Rent Report. Calabasas rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Calabasas rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

Calabasas rents declined moderately over the past month Calabasas rents have declined 0.3% over the past month, and have decreased moderately by 1.2% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Calabasas stand at $2,442 for a one-bedroom apartment and $3,138 for a two-bedroom. This is the second straight month that the city has seen rent decreases after an increase in March. Calabasas' year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of 0.7%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

Rents rising across the Los Angeles Metro While rent prices have decreased in Calabasas over the past year, the rest of the metro is seeing the opposite trend. Rents have risen in 6 of the largest 10 cities in the Los Angeles metro for which we have data. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro. Lancaster has the least expensive rents in the Los Angeles metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,644; the city has also experienced the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 2.0%.

Irvine has seen rents fall by 1.4% over the past month, the biggest drop in the metro. It's also the most expensive city in the Los Angeles metro with a two-bedroom median of $2,745.

Many large cities nationwide show more affordable rents compared to Calabasas As rents have fallen moderately in Calabasas, many large cities nationwide have seen prices increase, in some cases substantially. Compared to most large cities across the country, Calabasas is less affordable for renters. Other cities across the state have seen rents slightly increase, with California as a whole logging rent growth of 0.7% over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 0.8% in San Diego and 0.2% in San Jose.

Calabasas' median two-bedroom rent of $3,138 is above the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 1.2% decline in Calabasas.

While rents in Calabasas fell moderately over the past year, many cities nationwide saw increases, including Phoenix (+2.3%), Austin (+1.3%), and Seattle (+1.2%).

Renters will generally find more expensive prices in Calabasas than most large cities. For example, Houston has a median 2BR rent of $1,030, where Calabasas is more than three times that price.

For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

City Median 1BR Rent Median 2BR Rent M/M Rent Growth Y/Y Rent Growth Los Angeles $1,360 $1,750 -0.3% -0.1% Long Beach $1,390 $1,780 -0.1% 0.6% Anaheim $1,670 $2,150 -0.3% 1.6% Santa Ana $1,450 $1,860 0 -0.2% Irvine $2,140 $2,740 -1.4% 1.5% Glendale $1,420 $1,820 -0.4% 0.5% Huntington Beach $1,840 $2,360 -0.1% -0.4% Santa Clarita $2,060 $2,650 -0.6% -1% Garden Grove $1,630 $2,100 -0.1% 0.3% Lancaster $1,280 $1,640 0.1% 2% Palmdale $1,470 $1,900 0.2% 0.8% Pomona $1,120 $1,430 -0.7% 0.2% Torrance $1,630 $2,090 -0.1% 0.5% Pasadena $1,620 $2,080 -0.7% -0.9% Orange $1,810 $2,320 -0.1% 0.4% Fullerton $1,580 $2,030 -0.2% 1.3% El Monte $1,460 $1,880 0 4.9% Downey $1,570 $2,020 0 0.1% Costa Mesa $1,840 $2,360 -0.4% 0.2% West Covina $1,800 $2,310 -0.4% -0.2% Norwalk $1,600 $2,060 0.1% 1.1% Burbank $1,620 $2,080 -0.4% -0.7% South Gate $990 $1,270 0.1% 2.8% Mission Viejo $2,100 $2,690 -0.7% -0.8% Carson $1,570 $2,020 -0.2% 8% Santa Monica $1,730 $2,230 -0.4% 3% Westminster $1,610 $2,070 0 1.4% Newport Beach $2,880 $3,700 -0.2% 2.8% Hawthorne $1,270 $1,630 0 1.8% Lake Forest $2,010 $2,580 -0.5% 4.4% Bellflower $1,350 $1,740 0.1% 0.4% Tustin $1,960 $2,520 0 1.4% Redondo Beach $1,940 $2,490 0 3% San Clemente $2,360 $3,040 0 1.8% Laguna Niguel $1,770 $2,270 -0.5% -3% Fountain Valley $1,840 $2,370 -0.8% -1.3% Paramount $1,470 $1,890 -0.3% 1% Placentia $2,070 $2,660 0.1% -0.7% Rancho Santa Margarita $2,040 $2,620 0 1.1% Rancho Palos Verdes $3,940 $5,060 -0.5% 3.3% Brea $2,040 $2,620 -0.4% 4.1% West Hollywood $2,020 $2,600 -0.4% 0.5% Beverly Hills $2,690 $3,450 -0.1% 1.8% San Dimas $1,910 $2,460 0.3% 1.2% Dana Point $2,100 $2,700 0.2% 1.1% Laguna Hills $1,920 $2,470 -1.1% -0.2% Seal Beach $1,830 $2,350 -0.3% 0.7% Calabasas $2,440 $3,140 -0.3% -1.2% Laguna Beach $2,100 $2,700 0.1% 2.5% Agoura Hills $2,240 $2,880 0.4% -1.7% Hermosa Beach $2,010 $2,580 -0.1% -0.1% Stevenson Ranch $2,820 $3,630 -0.8% 2.4% Marina del Rey $3,580 $4,600 -0.8% -2.3% See More

Methodology - Recent Updates:

Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

Methodology:

Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

Read more about our methodology here.

About Rent Reports:

Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.