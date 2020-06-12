170 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Calabasas, CA

Apartment List
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 12 at 01:48pm
$
Malibu Canyon Apartments
52 Units Available
Malibu Canyon Apartments
5758 Las Virgenes Rd, Calabasas, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,237
886 sqft
Units come with all appliances, including washer and dryer. Granite countertops, smoke-free environment, air conditioning and ceiling fans. Resort-style pool, playground, BBQ area, hot tub, and basketball and tennis courts.
Verified

1 of 37

Last updated June 12 at 11:58am
Malibou Meadows
42 Units Available
Avalon Calabasas
3831 Orchid Ln, Calabasas, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,409
1061 sqft
Close to Malibu Canyon. Modern apartments with high ceilings, central air conditioning, fireplaces, gourmet kitchens and private balconies. Multiple spas, swimming pools and fitness centers. Covered car parking and complimentary package concierge.

1 of 15

Last updated June 12 at 12:59pm
Steeplechase
1 Unit Available
4240 Lost Hills Road
4240 Lost Hills Road, Calabasas, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,950
1283 sqft
Nicely maintained and move-in ready top level 2 bed, 2 bath plus loft condo in the highly desirable Steeplechase complex of Calabasas. Both bedrooms & full bathrooms on bottom level.

1 of 17

Last updated June 12 at 12:58pm
1 Unit Available
26323 W Plata Lane
26323 West Plata Lane, Calabasas, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,650
1572 sqft
Beautifully updated, bright and open unit in prime Calabasas location! This tri-level unit offers laminate flooring with plantation shutters throughout. First level has high ceilings with a living room and a fireplace.

1 of 11

Last updated June 12 at 12:58pm
1 Unit Available
24100 Calabasas
24100 Calabasas Road, Calabasas, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,500
2000 sqft
Excellent location within walking distance to the lovely Calabasas Commons. Stunning stone floors and high ceilings throughout the kitchen and living room. Fully upgraded with modern touches.

1 of 15

Last updated June 12 at 12:58pm
Las Virgenes Park
1 Unit Available
5624 Las Virgenes Road
5624 Las Virgenes Road, Calabasas, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
1265 sqft
Nestled in the Foothills of Calabasas you will find this two story, tri-level townhome offering resort-like grounds with community pool & spa, greenbelts & recreation room.
Results within 1 mile of Calabasas
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 12 at 01:49pm
Woodland Hills-Warner Center
7 Units Available
Versailles
23100 Avenue San Luis, Los Angeles, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,184
1107 sqft
Right off Highway 101. Updated features including hardwood floors and granite countertops. Minutes from Calabasas Commons shopping area. On-site amenities include a sauna, racquetball court, pool table and full gym. Pet-friendly.

1 of 12

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Woodland Hills-Warner Center
1 Unit Available
5067 Topanga Canyon Blvd Unit A
5067 Topanga Canyon Boulevard, Los Angeles, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,750
820 sqft
(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.) Gorgeous, unfurnished, duplex in the vibrant Woodland Hills-Warner Center neighborhood in Woodland Hills. It has 2 bedrooms, 1 bathroom, and driveway parking.
Results within 5 miles of Calabasas
Verified

1 of 37

Last updated June 12 at 01:02pm
$
Canoga Park
18 Units Available
AMLI Warner Center
21200 Kittridge St, Los Angeles, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,485
1109 sqft
Woodland Hills apartment complex near Westfield Topanga Canyon shopping center. One-, two- and three-bedroom apartments with hardwood floors, in-suite laundry facilities, fireplaces and walk-in closets. Pets welcome. Amenities include a pool and 24-hour gym.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated June 12 at 01:49pm
Oak Park
7 Units Available
Oak Park Apartment Homes
5325 Oak Park Ln, Oak Park, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,340
942 sqft
Located in the desirable Oak Park neighborhood. Apartments with fully equipped kitchens, large pantries and private balconies in a community boasting panoramic views of the Santa Monica Mountains. Amenities include multiple swimming pools and fitness centers.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 12 at 01:49pm
Oak Park
7 Units Available
Country Oaks
5813 Hickory Dr, Oak Park, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,460
1109 sqft
Situated within the award-winning Oak Park school district and close to the Malibu Mountains. Apartments feature vaulted ceilings, fireplaces, contemporary lighting and private balconies. Leisure amenities include hot tubs, swimming pools and a fitness center.
Verified

1 of 57

Last updated June 12 at 01:49pm
Woodland Hills-Warner Center
17 Units Available
Bella Vista At Warner Ridge
6150 De Soto Ave, Los Angeles, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,568
1259 sqft
Near the Ventura Freeway, Warner Center, and Westfield Topanga Shopping Mall. One- and two-bedroom apartments with granite counters, kitchen islands, walk-in closets, and hardwood floors. Small dogs and cats allowed with deposit.
Verified

1 of 53

Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
$
Canoga Park
67 Units Available
Mira
21425 Vanowen Street, Los Angeles, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,571
1046 sqft
Experience an eccentric modern oasis that is in a league of its own at the heart of Warner Center, LA’s fastest growing community. Mira Warner Center fuses contemporary design and deluxe amenities with a metro vibe.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
$
Woodland Hills-Warner Center
58 Units Available
Vert
6606 Variel Avenue, Los Angeles, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,210
1140 sqft
VERT combines the best of eco-friendly living with the high-quality features and amenities you want in your next community. We designed each open-concept floor plan to maximize space, so you have room to live, work, and play.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 12 at 11:58am
Woodland Hills-Warner Center
48 Units Available
eaves Woodland Hills
22122 Victory Blvd, Los Angeles, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,220
989 sqft
Close to the Warner Center. Also near parks and nature preserves. Apartments include kitchen appliances and private patios or balconies. Community offers lighted tennis courts and outdoor exercise stations. On-site dry cleaning drop-off service.
Verified

1 of 41

Last updated June 12 at 11:58am
Woodland Hills-Warner Center
45 Units Available
Avalon Woodland Hills
20544 Ventura Blvd, Los Angeles, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,180
1016 sqft
Located a short drive from Route 101 and Chalk Hill Nature Reserve. Modern apartments with patio/balcony, kitchen appliances and laundry facilities. Picturesque community includes a hot tub, a pool and courtyard. Pet friendly.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 12 at 11:58am
$
Woodland Hills-Warner Center
12 Units Available
eaves Warner Center
5727 Canoga Ave, Los Angeles, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
997 sqft
Bright apartments just north of Highway 101 with hardwood floors and big closets. A green community in Los Angeles where tenants have access to tennis courts, a pool and a 24-hour gym.
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated June 12 at 11:58am
South End
16 Units Available
Avalon Oak Creek
29128 Oak Creek Ln, Agoura Hills, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,699
1219 sqft
Close to The Promenade at Westlake and Malibu Creek State Park. One- and two-bedroom apartments with contemporary amenities and scenic views. Property offers a gym, business center and several swimming pools. Underground garage parking available.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
Woodland Hills-Warner Center
233 Units Available
The Q Variel
6200 Variel Avenue, Los Angeles, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,651
1207 sqft
The Q is a new collection of communities that reimagine luxury apartment living in the Warner Center.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
Woodland Hills-Warner Center
14 Units Available
Haven Warner Center
6530 Independence Ave, Hidden Hills, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,152
792 sqft
**Our Team is Here to Help! In support of preventing the spread of COVID-19, for the health of you, our residents, and community, we are now only offering personalized touring options including FaceTime, video, and virtual tours.
Verified

1 of 46

Last updated June 12 at 12:25pm
$
Woodland Hills-Warner Center
12 Units Available
The Reserve at Warner Center
22100 Erwin St, Los Angeles, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,136
880 sqft
This community offers recently-renovated units with stainless steel appliances and walk-in closets. Residents fulfill all their shopping and entertainment needs at Warner Center. There's also an on-site hot tub, pool, tennis court and gym.
Verified

1 of 36

Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
$
Woodland Hills-Warner Center
11 Units Available
The Enclave at Warner Center Apartment Homes
6710 Variel Ave, Los Angeles, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,199
1096 sqft
Discover a New Way of Living in Woodland Hills, CA Introducing The Enclave at Warner Center Apartments—your next move in upscale apartment living, right in the heart of the San Fernando Valley.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
$
Woodland Hills-Warner Center
27 Units Available
Eton Warner
6701 Eton Ave, Los Angeles, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,275
1146 sqft
One- and two-story loft-style apartments are packed full of premium amenities. From hardwood floors and ceiling fans to resort-style attractions, this community provides tenants with a relentless sense of luxury.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
Woodland Hills-Warner Center
35 Units Available
Clarendon Woodland Hills
22121 Clarendon St, Los Angeles, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,748
1051 sqft
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available. Call us today for more information! Reimagined. Vibrant. Luxurious.

June 2020 Calabasas Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Calabasas Rent Report. Calabasas rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Calabasas rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

View full Rent Report

Calabasas rents declined moderately over the past month

Calabasas rents have declined 0.3% over the past month, and have decreased moderately by 1.2% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Calabasas stand at $2,442 for a one-bedroom apartment and $3,138 for a two-bedroom. This is the second straight month that the city has seen rent decreases after an increase in March. Calabasas' year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of 0.7%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents rising across the Los Angeles Metro

    While rent prices have decreased in Calabasas over the past year, the rest of the metro is seeing the opposite trend. Rents have risen in 6 of the largest 10 cities in the Los Angeles metro for which we have data. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Lancaster has the least expensive rents in the Los Angeles metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,644; the city has also experienced the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 2.0%.
    • Irvine has seen rents fall by 1.4% over the past month, the biggest drop in the metro. It's also the most expensive city in the Los Angeles metro with a two-bedroom median of $2,745.

    Many large cities nationwide show more affordable rents compared to Calabasas

    As rents have fallen moderately in Calabasas, many large cities nationwide have seen prices increase, in some cases substantially. Compared to most large cities across the country, Calabasas is less affordable for renters.

    • Other cities across the state have seen rents slightly increase, with California as a whole logging rent growth of 0.7% over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 0.8% in San Diego and 0.2% in San Jose.
    • Calabasas' median two-bedroom rent of $3,138 is above the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 1.2% decline in Calabasas.
    • While rents in Calabasas fell moderately over the past year, many cities nationwide saw increases, including Phoenix (+2.3%), Austin (+1.3%), and Seattle (+1.2%).
    • Renters will generally find more expensive prices in Calabasas than most large cities. For example, Houston has a median 2BR rent of $1,030, where Calabasas is more than three times that price.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Los Angeles
    $1,360
    $1,750
    -0.3%
    -0.1%
    Long Beach
    $1,390
    $1,780
    -0.1%
    0.6%
    Anaheim
    $1,670
    $2,150
    -0.3%
    1.6%
    Santa Ana
    $1,450
    $1,860
    0
    -0.2%
    Irvine
    $2,140
    $2,740
    -1.4%
    1.5%
    Glendale
    $1,420
    $1,820
    -0.4%
    0.5%
    Huntington Beach
    $1,840
    $2,360
    -0.1%
    -0.4%
    Santa Clarita
    $2,060
    $2,650
    -0.6%
    -1%
    Garden Grove
    $1,630
    $2,100
    -0.1%
    0.3%
    Lancaster
    $1,280
    $1,640
    0.1%
    2%
    Palmdale
    $1,470
    $1,900
    0.2%
    0.8%
    Pomona
    $1,120
    $1,430
    -0.7%
    0.2%
    Torrance
    $1,630
    $2,090
    -0.1%
    0.5%
    Pasadena
    $1,620
    $2,080
    -0.7%
    -0.9%
    Orange
    $1,810
    $2,320
    -0.1%
    0.4%
    Fullerton
    $1,580
    $2,030
    -0.2%
    1.3%
    El Monte
    $1,460
    $1,880
    0
    4.9%
    Downey
    $1,570
    $2,020
    0
    0.1%
    Costa Mesa
    $1,840
    $2,360
    -0.4%
    0.2%
    West Covina
    $1,800
    $2,310
    -0.4%
    -0.2%
    Norwalk
    $1,600
    $2,060
    0.1%
    1.1%
    Burbank
    $1,620
    $2,080
    -0.4%
    -0.7%
    South Gate
    $990
    $1,270
    0.1%
    2.8%
    Mission Viejo
    $2,100
    $2,690
    -0.7%
    -0.8%
    Carson
    $1,570
    $2,020
    -0.2%
    8%
    Santa Monica
    $1,730
    $2,230
    -0.4%
    3%
    Westminster
    $1,610
    $2,070
    0
    1.4%
    Newport Beach
    $2,880
    $3,700
    -0.2%
    2.8%
    Hawthorne
    $1,270
    $1,630
    0
    1.8%
    Lake Forest
    $2,010
    $2,580
    -0.5%
    4.4%
    Bellflower
    $1,350
    $1,740
    0.1%
    0.4%
    Tustin
    $1,960
    $2,520
    0
    1.4%
    Redondo Beach
    $1,940
    $2,490
    0
    3%
    San Clemente
    $2,360
    $3,040
    0
    1.8%
    Laguna Niguel
    $1,770
    $2,270
    -0.5%
    -3%
    Fountain Valley
    $1,840
    $2,370
    -0.8%
    -1.3%
    Paramount
    $1,470
    $1,890
    -0.3%
    1%
    Placentia
    $2,070
    $2,660
    0.1%
    -0.7%
    Rancho Santa Margarita
    $2,040
    $2,620
    0
    1.1%
    Rancho Palos Verdes
    $3,940
    $5,060
    -0.5%
    3.3%
    Brea
    $2,040
    $2,620
    -0.4%
    4.1%
    West Hollywood
    $2,020
    $2,600
    -0.4%
    0.5%
    Beverly Hills
    $2,690
    $3,450
    -0.1%
    1.8%
    San Dimas
    $1,910
    $2,460
    0.3%
    1.2%
    Dana Point
    $2,100
    $2,700
    0.2%
    1.1%
    Laguna Hills
    $1,920
    $2,470
    -1.1%
    -0.2%
    Seal Beach
    $1,830
    $2,350
    -0.3%
    0.7%
    Calabasas
    $2,440
    $3,140
    -0.3%
    -1.2%
    Laguna Beach
    $2,100
    $2,700
    0.1%
    2.5%
    Agoura Hills
    $2,240
    $2,880
    0.4%
    -1.7%
    Hermosa Beach
    $2,010
    $2,580
    -0.1%
    -0.1%
    Stevenson Ranch
    $2,820
    $3,630
    -0.8%
    2.4%
    Marina del Rey
    $3,580
    $4,600
    -0.8%
    -2.3%
    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

