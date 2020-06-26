All apartments in Burbank
Last updated July 2 2019

924 1/2 clark ave

924 1/2 W Clark Ave · No Longer Available
Location

924 1/2 W Clark Ave, Burbank, CA 91506
Chandler Park

Amenities

Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
1 bedroom apt - Property Id: 128498

One bedroom apartment for rent for one or two people one bedroom one bath newly remodeled kitchen and bathrooms hardwood floor's granite countertops In an excellent location close to high school junior high's elementary and close to Park's small four Plex unit
Property Id 128498

No Pets Allowed

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

