Burbank, CA
527 E Cypress Ave Unit C
Last updated June 12 2019 at 10:59 AM

527 E Cypress Ave Unit C

527 E Cypress Ave · No Longer Available
Location

527 E Cypress Ave, Burbank, CA 91501

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
parking
recently renovated
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Spacious 2-Story Townhome! - Newly Renovated 2 bedroom town-home in an amazing location! Located near downtown Burbank, this elegant unit features a large living room with a balcony, dining area, kitchen with granite counter-tops, and brand new flooring. Two master bedrooms located on the 2nd floor each with an en-suite bath and plenty of storage and many upgrades.

Other amenities included are in-unit laundry, Central Heating & Air, 2 parking spaces, and much more! Just walking distances to downtown Burbank, easy Freeway access.

GPM
REALTOR - CA DRE 01995788

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4865299)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 527 E Cypress Ave Unit C have any available units?
527 E Cypress Ave Unit C doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Burbank, CA.
How much is rent in Burbank, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Burbank Rent Report.
What amenities does 527 E Cypress Ave Unit C have?
Some of 527 E Cypress Ave Unit C's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 527 E Cypress Ave Unit C currently offering any rent specials?
527 E Cypress Ave Unit C is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 527 E Cypress Ave Unit C pet-friendly?
No, 527 E Cypress Ave Unit C is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Burbank.
Does 527 E Cypress Ave Unit C offer parking?
Yes, 527 E Cypress Ave Unit C offers parking.
Does 527 E Cypress Ave Unit C have units with washers and dryers?
No, 527 E Cypress Ave Unit C does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 527 E Cypress Ave Unit C have a pool?
No, 527 E Cypress Ave Unit C does not have a pool.
Does 527 E Cypress Ave Unit C have accessible units?
No, 527 E Cypress Ave Unit C does not have accessible units.
Does 527 E Cypress Ave Unit C have units with dishwashers?
No, 527 E Cypress Ave Unit C does not have units with dishwashers.
