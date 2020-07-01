4428 West KLING Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool garage

This townhouse is not to miss!!!! Beautifully remodeled 3 Bedroom / 2.5 Bath Townhome located in the Burbank's Toluca Woods! Enter through the beautifully landscaped front yard into a large living room with floor to ceiling sliding glass window/doors that over look a large patio where you can enjoy the fresh weather! Brand new flooring and remodeled bathrooms can be found throughout the home. On the mezzanine above is the formal dining room and updated gourmet kitchen featuring stainless steel appliances, and both natural and recessed lighting. Head upstairs to the 3 bedrooms. The master bedroom is en-suite featuring a walk-in shower and quartz counter-top vanity; the oversized master balcony has views of the Burbank hills. Two more spacious bedrooms, 1.5 baths and inside washer an dryer round out this townhouse. Attached two car garage with storage. Community pool, and amazing schools!!! Ready for immediate move in!!