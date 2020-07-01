All apartments in Burbank
4428 West KLING Street

4428 Kling Street · No Longer Available
Location

4428 Kling Street, Burbank, CA 91505
McNeil

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
This townhouse is not to miss!!!! Beautifully remodeled 3 Bedroom / 2.5 Bath Townhome located in the Burbank's Toluca Woods! Enter through the beautifully landscaped front yard into a large living room with floor to ceiling sliding glass window/doors that over look a large patio where you can enjoy the fresh weather! Brand new flooring and remodeled bathrooms can be found throughout the home. On the mezzanine above is the formal dining room and updated gourmet kitchen featuring stainless steel appliances, and both natural and recessed lighting. Head upstairs to the 3 bedrooms. The master bedroom is en-suite featuring a walk-in shower and quartz counter-top vanity; the oversized master balcony has views of the Burbank hills. Two more spacious bedrooms, 1.5 baths and inside washer an dryer round out this townhouse. Attached two car garage with storage. Community pool, and amazing schools!!! Ready for immediate move in!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4428 West KLING Street have any available units?
4428 West KLING Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Burbank, CA.
How much is rent in Burbank, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Burbank Rent Report.
What amenities does 4428 West KLING Street have?
Some of 4428 West KLING Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4428 West KLING Street currently offering any rent specials?
4428 West KLING Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4428 West KLING Street pet-friendly?
No, 4428 West KLING Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Burbank.
Does 4428 West KLING Street offer parking?
Yes, 4428 West KLING Street offers parking.
Does 4428 West KLING Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4428 West KLING Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4428 West KLING Street have a pool?
Yes, 4428 West KLING Street has a pool.
Does 4428 West KLING Street have accessible units?
No, 4428 West KLING Street does not have accessible units.
Does 4428 West KLING Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4428 West KLING Street has units with dishwashers.

