Burbank, CA
358 W Alameda Ave
Last updated November 2 2019 at 12:30 PM

358 W Alameda Ave

358 West Alameda Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

358 West Alameda Avenue, Burbank, CA 91506
Rancho Adjacent

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
pool
cats allowed
pet friendly
dogs allowed
Will NOT LAST! 2 Bedroom! - Property Id: 120874

Alameda court is nestled in the heart of Burbank, CA. This community is minutes to all entertainment studios, delicious eateries, Downtown Burbank, supermarkets, banks and much more which makes our apartment community the perfect choice to call home! The options are endless with I-05 and 134 just minutes away!

Community Amenities:
- Pool
- Laundry Room
- On-site Manager

Apartment Amenities:
- Ceiling fan
- Wall HVAC
- Garbage disposal
- Vinyl wood-like flooring
- Fresh paint w/ neutral color palette
- Owner pays trash and water, resident pays electric and gas.

This apartment will rent before it is vacant - don't miss this opportunity to make it your home! Please contact us at your convenience for application details!

*Pictures are for reference only*

Call (818) 789-5550 or 9818) 954-0930
Ironwood Management
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/120874p
Property Id 120874

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5189280)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 358 W Alameda Ave have any available units?
358 W Alameda Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Burbank, CA.
How much is rent in Burbank, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Burbank Rent Report.
What amenities does 358 W Alameda Ave have?
Some of 358 W Alameda Ave's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 358 W Alameda Ave currently offering any rent specials?
358 W Alameda Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 358 W Alameda Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 358 W Alameda Ave is pet friendly.
Does 358 W Alameda Ave offer parking?
No, 358 W Alameda Ave does not offer parking.
Does 358 W Alameda Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 358 W Alameda Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 358 W Alameda Ave have a pool?
Yes, 358 W Alameda Ave has a pool.
Does 358 W Alameda Ave have accessible units?
No, 358 W Alameda Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 358 W Alameda Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 358 W Alameda Ave has units with dishwashers.
