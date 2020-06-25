358 W Alameda Ave

Amenities

on-site laundry hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly pool

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors oven range refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry pool cats allowed pet friendly dogs allowed

Will NOT LAST! 2 Bedroom! - Property Id: 120874



Alameda court is nestled in the heart of Burbank, CA. This community is minutes to all entertainment studios, delicious eateries, Downtown Burbank, supermarkets, banks and much more which makes our apartment community the perfect choice to call home! The options are endless with I-05 and 134 just minutes away!



Community Amenities:

- Pool

- Laundry Room

- On-site Manager



Apartment Amenities:

- Ceiling fan

- Wall HVAC

- Garbage disposal

- Vinyl wood-like flooring

- Fresh paint w/ neutral color palette

- Owner pays trash and water, resident pays electric and gas.



This apartment will rent before it is vacant - don't miss this opportunity to make it your home! Please contact us at your convenience for application details!



*Pictures are for reference only*



Call (818) 789-5550 or 9818) 954-0930

Ironwood Management

Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/120874p

Property Id 120874



No Dogs Allowed



(RLNE5189280)