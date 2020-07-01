2528 N Buena Vista St

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan hardwood floors patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking bbq/grill garage

The apartment has been freshly renovated with Italian porcelain shower walls, Italian quartz counter with ebony cabinets, modern bowl sink with waterfall faucet and shower set. The Kitchen has new floor tiles, ebony cabinets, with stainless steel sink, fridge, and stove. Modern fixtures and hardwood floor gives the place a nice warm feeling with newly installed down lights and crown molding. The place has insulated walls, ceiling fans and A/C in the bedroom and living room. 1 car private garage and laundry facilities on site. Super cool and laid back neighbors give this private gem an awesome atmosphere to live and relax. There is space on the patio to BBQ and have a couple beers. It is centrally located next to the 5, 101, 134, 210, 170, and 118 freeways. Close proximity to the studios and all major stores. Anything you need, you can find within 10 minutes of your home. Won't last long, come take a look today. One of the safest neighborhoods you could possibly live in.