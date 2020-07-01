All apartments in Burbank
2528 N Buena Vista St
Last updated January 23 2020 at 8:08 AM

2528 N Buena Vista St

2528 Buena Vista Street · No Longer Available
Location

2528 Buena Vista Street, Burbank, CA 91504

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
bbq/grill
garage
The apartment has been freshly renovated with Italian porcelain shower walls, Italian quartz counter with ebony cabinets, modern bowl sink with waterfall faucet and shower set. The Kitchen has new floor tiles, ebony cabinets, with stainless steel sink, fridge, and stove. Modern fixtures and hardwood floor gives the place a nice warm feeling with newly installed down lights and crown molding. The place has insulated walls, ceiling fans and A/C in the bedroom and living room. 1 car private garage and laundry facilities on site. Super cool and laid back neighbors give this private gem an awesome atmosphere to live and relax. There is space on the patio to BBQ and have a couple beers. It is centrally located next to the 5, 101, 134, 210, 170, and 118 freeways. Close proximity to the studios and all major stores. Anything you need, you can find within 10 minutes of your home. Won't last long, come take a look today. One of the safest neighborhoods you could possibly live in.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2528 N Buena Vista St have any available units?
2528 N Buena Vista St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Burbank, CA.
How much is rent in Burbank, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Burbank Rent Report.
What amenities does 2528 N Buena Vista St have?
Some of 2528 N Buena Vista St's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2528 N Buena Vista St currently offering any rent specials?
2528 N Buena Vista St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2528 N Buena Vista St pet-friendly?
Yes, 2528 N Buena Vista St is pet friendly.
Does 2528 N Buena Vista St offer parking?
Yes, 2528 N Buena Vista St offers parking.
Does 2528 N Buena Vista St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2528 N Buena Vista St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2528 N Buena Vista St have a pool?
No, 2528 N Buena Vista St does not have a pool.
Does 2528 N Buena Vista St have accessible units?
No, 2528 N Buena Vista St does not have accessible units.
Does 2528 N Buena Vista St have units with dishwashers?
No, 2528 N Buena Vista St does not have units with dishwashers.

