2020 West RIVERSIDE Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly parking fireplace microwave furnished

Work long hours? Travel for work? This could be your LA sanctuary. Quiet respectful homeowner offers serene, meditative, private, nurturing, furnished guest house for lease. Burbank Rancho and Toluca Lake adjacent. Near various employers: Disney Animation, ABC, Warner Brothers, Providence St Joseph Hospital, Burbank Studios, CBS Radford, Universal. Griffith Park Equestrian trails, shops, restaurants close by. This Pied-a-Terre is a private, gated, one room luxurious smoke-free, pet free, landing spot. Please do not bother the owner or enter the property.