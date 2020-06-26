1711 W Chandler Boulevard

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities carport parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Cute Chandler Bungalow in process of having new floors installed and being freshly painted. Interior photos will be updated once floors and painting are complete.



The home was completely remodeled and updated approx 6 yrs ago with new bathroom, central A/C and heat, kitchen, water heater, & roof. This is a perfect apartment or condo alternative. Nice and private. Grassy front yard. Back has a carport that can be used as a nice patio area if you prefer to your park car outside in front.



Property is nice and bright - lots of windows. Property has washer and dryer. Right across Chandler Bike Path - can ride, walk, jog, stroll all the way down to the NoHo Arts District.



1ST Month Rent, Pet Deposit if applicable (must submit on a pet for landlord approval), Security Deposit. Tenant pays all utilities except gardener.