1711 W Chandler Boulevard
Last updated May 30 2019 at 2:14 AM

1711 W Chandler Boulevard

1711 W Chandler Blvd · No Longer Available
Location

1711 W Chandler Blvd, Burbank, CA 91506
Chandler Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
carport
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
carport
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Cute Chandler Bungalow in process of having new floors installed and being freshly painted. Interior photos will be updated once floors and painting are complete.

The home was completely remodeled and updated approx 6 yrs ago with new bathroom, central A/C and heat, kitchen, water heater, & roof. This is a perfect apartment or condo alternative. Nice and private. Grassy front yard. Back has a carport that can be used as a nice patio area if you prefer to your park car outside in front.

Property is nice and bright - lots of windows. Property has washer and dryer. Right across Chandler Bike Path - can ride, walk, jog, stroll all the way down to the NoHo Arts District.

1ST Month Rent, Pet Deposit if applicable (must submit on a pet for landlord approval), Security Deposit. Tenant pays all utilities except gardener.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1711 W Chandler Boulevard have any available units?
1711 W Chandler Boulevard doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Burbank, CA.
How much is rent in Burbank, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Burbank Rent Report.
What amenities does 1711 W Chandler Boulevard have?
Some of 1711 W Chandler Boulevard's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1711 W Chandler Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
1711 W Chandler Boulevard is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1711 W Chandler Boulevard pet-friendly?
Yes, 1711 W Chandler Boulevard is pet friendly.
Does 1711 W Chandler Boulevard offer parking?
Yes, 1711 W Chandler Boulevard offers parking.
Does 1711 W Chandler Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1711 W Chandler Boulevard offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1711 W Chandler Boulevard have a pool?
No, 1711 W Chandler Boulevard does not have a pool.
Does 1711 W Chandler Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 1711 W Chandler Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 1711 W Chandler Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
No, 1711 W Chandler Boulevard does not have units with dishwashers.
