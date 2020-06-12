All apartments in Burbank
Find more places like 1327 N Sparks.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Burbank, CA
/
1327 N Sparks
Last updated July 30 2019 at 3:14 PM

1327 N Sparks

1327 North Sparks Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Burbank
See all
Northwest District
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all

Location

1327 North Sparks Street, Burbank, CA 91506
Northwest District

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
internet access
pet friendly
This nice and comfortable single family residence is located in a nice and convenient neighborhood of Burbank.Very close to Burbank Empire Shopping Center, Burbank mall, shops, restaurants, great schools, parks, studios and so much more. Features a large backyard with a nice patio area, fully remodeled kitchen with new cabinets, countertops and brand new appliances(microwave, dishwasher, oven), fridge, new bathroom, hardwood floors throughout, central heating/cooling with WI-FI thermostat and a garage. Laundry hook ups are located outside in the patio area. Available for immediate move in. Pets are acceptable.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Covered lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1327 N Sparks have any available units?
1327 N Sparks doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Burbank, CA.
How much is rent in Burbank, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Burbank Rent Report.
What amenities does 1327 N Sparks have?
Some of 1327 N Sparks's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1327 N Sparks currently offering any rent specials?
1327 N Sparks is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1327 N Sparks pet-friendly?
Yes, 1327 N Sparks is pet friendly.
Does 1327 N Sparks offer parking?
Yes, 1327 N Sparks offers parking.
Does 1327 N Sparks have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1327 N Sparks does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1327 N Sparks have a pool?
No, 1327 N Sparks does not have a pool.
Does 1327 N Sparks have accessible units?
No, 1327 N Sparks does not have accessible units.
Does 1327 N Sparks have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1327 N Sparks has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Valley Apartments
230 North Valley Street
Burbank, CA 91505
AVA Burbank
401 N Pass Ave
Burbank, CA 91505
Waterstone Media Center
311 N Buena Vista St
Burbank, CA 91505
Taiko Village
1601 Scott Rd
Burbank, CA 91504
Empire Landing
1901 N Buena Vista St
Burbank, CA 91504
1200 Riverside
1200 W Riverside Dr
Burbank, CA 91506
Brighton Vista Apartments
222 N Buena Vista St
Burbank, CA 91505
Kenwood Mews
230 N Kenwood St
Burbank, CA 91505

Similar Pages

Burbank 1 BedroomsBurbank 2 Bedrooms
Burbank Apartments with ParkingBurbank Pet Friendly Places
Burbank Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CA
Huntington Beach, CAFullerton, CASanta Monica, CAThousand Oaks, CAWest Covina, CADowney, CASimi Valley, CA
Garden Grove, CAWhittier, CALancaster, CAPomona, CALa Habra, CAWest Hollywood, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Northwest DistrictMc Neil
Rancho Adjacent

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Los Angeles
California Institute of the Arts