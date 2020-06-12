1327 N Sparks

Amenities

This nice and comfortable single family residence is located in a nice and convenient neighborhood of Burbank.Very close to Burbank Empire Shopping Center, Burbank mall, shops, restaurants, great schools, parks, studios and so much more. Features a large backyard with a nice patio area, fully remodeled kitchen with new cabinets, countertops and brand new appliances(microwave, dishwasher, oven), fridge, new bathroom, hardwood floors throughout, central heating/cooling with WI-FI thermostat and a garage. Laundry hook ups are located outside in the patio area. Available for immediate move in. Pets are acceptable.