All apartments in Burbank
Find more places like 1327 N Lamer Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Burbank, CA
/
1327 N Lamer Street
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1327 N Lamer Street

1327 North Lamer Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Burbank
See all
Northwest District
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all

Location

1327 North Lamer Street, Burbank, CA 91506
Northwest District

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
This lovely Duplex is located in a quiet and peaceful neighborhood in Burbank. Newly remodeled Duplex with brand new kitchen cabinets with quarts counter tops, new stainless-steel sink, faucet, dishwasher and microwave. New laminated flooring, windows, fresh paint inside, full bathroom with tile flooring and new toilet and vanity sink (owner in process of installing the full bathroom shower doors). New white vinyl Windham fence has been installed in the backyard for privacy from the front unit. Backyard is still in the process of remodel with the windham fence installation. Laundry hook ups are on the side of the unit on the porch.
The front unit been rented to a lovely retired couple who are the ideal neighbors!
Easy to show, call listing agent only 2 hours in advance.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1327 N Lamer Street have any available units?
1327 N Lamer Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Burbank, CA.
How much is rent in Burbank, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Burbank Rent Report.
What amenities does 1327 N Lamer Street have?
Some of 1327 N Lamer Street's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1327 N Lamer Street currently offering any rent specials?
1327 N Lamer Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1327 N Lamer Street pet-friendly?
No, 1327 N Lamer Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Burbank.
Does 1327 N Lamer Street offer parking?
No, 1327 N Lamer Street does not offer parking.
Does 1327 N Lamer Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1327 N Lamer Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1327 N Lamer Street have a pool?
No, 1327 N Lamer Street does not have a pool.
Does 1327 N Lamer Street have accessible units?
No, 1327 N Lamer Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1327 N Lamer Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1327 N Lamer Street has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Valley Apartments
230 North Valley Street
Burbank, CA 91505
Avalon Burbank
350 S San Fernando Blvd
Burbank, CA 91502
AVA Burbank
401 N Pass Ave
Burbank, CA 91505
Taiko Village
1601 Scott Rd
Burbank, CA 91504
Metropolitan Place
1800 Grismer Ave
Burbank, CA 91504
Empire Landing
1901 N Buena Vista St
Burbank, CA 91504
Parc Pointe Apartments
620 N Hollywood Way
Burbank, CA 91505
Brighton Vista Apartments
222 N Buena Vista St
Burbank, CA 91505

Similar Pages

Burbank 1 BedroomsBurbank 2 Bedrooms
Burbank Apartments with ParkingBurbank Pet Friendly Places
Burbank Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CA
Huntington Beach, CAFullerton, CASanta Monica, CAThousand Oaks, CAWest Covina, CADowney, CASimi Valley, CA
Garden Grove, CAWhittier, CALancaster, CAPomona, CALa Habra, CAWest Hollywood, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Northwest DistrictMc Neil
Rancho Adjacent

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Los Angeles
California Institute of the Arts