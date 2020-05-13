All apartments in Burbank
Find more places like 1018 S Main Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Burbank, CA
/
1018 S Main Street
Last updated October 31 2019 at 8:49 AM

1018 S Main Street

1018 Main Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Burbank
See all
Rancho Adjacent
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all

Location

1018 Main Street, Burbank, CA 91506
Rancho Adjacent

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
tennis court
Brand new everything! Located in the Burbank Rancho Equestrian District, this luxury home offers the best of everything. On the top floor, this unit offers mountain views and is quietly tucked away from the street. New kitchen with marbled quartz counters, custom white wood cabinets, stainless steel appliances (gas stove, French door fridge with ice/water, dishwasher and microwave). New bathroom with marbled quartz counters, white wood vanity, glass walled tub/shower. Large walk in closet. New in-unit laundry. New central heating and air, new triple pane windows.

Strolling distance to coffee houses, cafes, live music, ice skating, bowling, tennis and the LA Equestrian Center. Blocks to Whole Foods. Close proximity to all the studios, DTLA and access to Griffith Park. Excellent credit and sufficient income required. 1 year lease. 1 cat or small dog considered. 1 assigned parking space. Available immediately.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 1000
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1018 S Main Street have any available units?
1018 S Main Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Burbank, CA.
How much is rent in Burbank, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Burbank Rent Report.
What amenities does 1018 S Main Street have?
Some of 1018 S Main Street's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1018 S Main Street currently offering any rent specials?
1018 S Main Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1018 S Main Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1018 S Main Street is pet friendly.
Does 1018 S Main Street offer parking?
Yes, 1018 S Main Street offers parking.
Does 1018 S Main Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1018 S Main Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1018 S Main Street have a pool?
No, 1018 S Main Street does not have a pool.
Does 1018 S Main Street have accessible units?
No, 1018 S Main Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1018 S Main Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1018 S Main Street has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Valley Apartments
230 North Valley Street
Burbank, CA 91505
Waterstone Media Center
311 N Buena Vista St
Burbank, CA 91505
Toluca Terrace
333 N Screenland Dr
Burbank, CA 91505
Taiko Village
1601 Scott Rd
Burbank, CA 91504
Metropolitan Place
1800 Grismer Ave
Burbank, CA 91504
Brighton Vista Apartments
222 N Buena Vista St
Burbank, CA 91505
Kenwood Mews
230 N Kenwood St
Burbank, CA 91505
Luxe at Burbank
1731 Rogers Pl
Burbank, CA 91504

Similar Pages

Burbank 1 BedroomsBurbank 2 Bedrooms
Burbank Apartments with ParkingBurbank Pet Friendly Places
Burbank Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CA
Huntington Beach, CAFullerton, CASanta Monica, CAThousand Oaks, CAWest Covina, CADowney, CASimi Valley, CA
Garden Grove, CAWhittier, CALancaster, CAPomona, CALa Habra, CAWest Hollywood, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Northwest DistrictMc Neil
Rancho Adjacent

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Los Angeles
California Institute of the Arts