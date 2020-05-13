1018 S Main Street

Amenities

dishwasher pet friendly parking recently renovated stainless steel walk in closets

Unit Amenities dishwasher microwave range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly tennis court

Brand new everything! Located in the Burbank Rancho Equestrian District, this luxury home offers the best of everything. On the top floor, this unit offers mountain views and is quietly tucked away from the street. New kitchen with marbled quartz counters, custom white wood cabinets, stainless steel appliances (gas stove, French door fridge with ice/water, dishwasher and microwave). New bathroom with marbled quartz counters, white wood vanity, glass walled tub/shower. Large walk in closet. New in-unit laundry. New central heating and air, new triple pane windows.



Strolling distance to coffee houses, cafes, live music, ice skating, bowling, tennis and the LA Equestrian Center. Blocks to Whole Foods. Close proximity to all the studios, DTLA and access to Griffith Park. Excellent credit and sufficient income required. 1 year lease. 1 cat or small dog considered. 1 assigned parking space. Available immediately.