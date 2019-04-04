All apartments in Beverly Hills
320 South CAMDEN Drive
Last updated April 4 2019 at 1:23 AM

320 South CAMDEN Drive

320 South Camden Drive · No Longer Available
Location

320 South Camden Drive, Beverly Hills, CA 90212
Beverly Hills

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
pool
fireplace
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
Spanish Traditional Home with 3 bedrooms upstairs each with their own bath. The Living room, den, formal dining, private breakfast and great room flow into each other making this home a lovely family environment. Laundry room with washer and dryer, two ovens and a five range stove top. There is a detached enclosed garage as a bonus room. Lovely backyard with pool and fruit trees. Ready to move in. Parking for at least 3 autos and permitted parking on street. Some photos have been virtually designed for viewing purposes. Commission paid based on first year lease

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 320 South CAMDEN Drive have any available units?
320 South CAMDEN Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Beverly Hills, CA.
What amenities does 320 South CAMDEN Drive have?
Some of 320 South CAMDEN Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 320 South CAMDEN Drive currently offering any rent specials?
320 South CAMDEN Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 320 South CAMDEN Drive pet-friendly?
No, 320 South CAMDEN Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Beverly Hills.
Does 320 South CAMDEN Drive offer parking?
Yes, 320 South CAMDEN Drive offers parking.
Does 320 South CAMDEN Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 320 South CAMDEN Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 320 South CAMDEN Drive have a pool?
Yes, 320 South CAMDEN Drive has a pool.
Does 320 South CAMDEN Drive have accessible units?
No, 320 South CAMDEN Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 320 South CAMDEN Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 320 South CAMDEN Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 320 South CAMDEN Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 320 South CAMDEN Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
