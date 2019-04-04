320 South CAMDEN Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry oven range refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry parking pool garage

Spanish Traditional Home with 3 bedrooms upstairs each with their own bath. The Living room, den, formal dining, private breakfast and great room flow into each other making this home a lovely family environment. Laundry room with washer and dryer, two ovens and a five range stove top. There is a detached enclosed garage as a bonus room. Lovely backyard with pool and fruit trees. Ready to move in. Parking for at least 3 autos and permitted parking on street. Some photos have been virtually designed for viewing purposes. Commission paid based on first year lease