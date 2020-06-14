Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Beverly Hills
Find more places like 159 Rodeo.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Beverly Hills, CA
/
159 Rodeo
Last updated June 14 2020 at 8:56 AM
1 of 22
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
159 Rodeo
159 South Rodeo Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Beverly Hills
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Location
159 South Rodeo Drive, Beverly Hills, CA 90212
Beverly Hills
Amenities
garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 1 space/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 159 Rodeo have any available units?
159 Rodeo doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Beverly Hills, CA
.
Is 159 Rodeo currently offering any rent specials?
159 Rodeo isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 159 Rodeo pet-friendly?
No, 159 Rodeo is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Beverly Hills
.
Does 159 Rodeo offer parking?
Yes, 159 Rodeo does offer parking.
Does 159 Rodeo have units with washers and dryers?
No, 159 Rodeo does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 159 Rodeo have a pool?
No, 159 Rodeo does not have a pool.
Does 159 Rodeo have accessible units?
No, 159 Rodeo does not have accessible units.
Does 159 Rodeo have units with dishwashers?
No, 159 Rodeo does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 159 Rodeo have units with air conditioning?
No, 159 Rodeo does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Similar Pages
Beverly Hills 1 Bedrooms
Beverly Hills 2 Bedrooms
Beverly Hills Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Beverly Hills Dog Friendly Apartments
Beverly Hills Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Los Angeles, CA
Long Beach, CA
Anaheim, CA
Santa Clarita, CA
Santa Ana, CA
Pasadena, CA
Glendale, CA
Huntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CA
Santa Monica, CA
Orange, CA
Torrance, CA
Burbank, CA
Thousand Oaks, CA
West Covina, CA
Downey, CA
Simi Valley, CA
Garden Grove, CA
Artesia, CA
Lawndale, CA
Seal Beach, CA
San Fernando, CA
La Crescenta-Montrose, CA
Santa Fe Springs, CA
Citrus, CA
Del Aire, CA
Westlake Village, CA
San Pasqual, CA
East San Gabriel, CA
La Cañada Flintridge, CA
Florence-Graham, CA
Westmont, CA
Castaic, CA
Oak Park, CA
Diamond Bar, CA
La Mirada, CA
Apartments Near Colleges
California Institute of Technology
Pacific Oaks College
California State University-Fullerton
University of California-Los Angeles
California Institute of the Arts