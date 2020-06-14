All apartments in Beverly Hills
Find more places like 159 Rodeo.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Beverly Hills, CA
/
159 Rodeo
Last updated June 14 2020 at 8:56 AM

159 Rodeo

159 South Rodeo Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Beverly Hills
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

159 South Rodeo Drive, Beverly Hills, CA 90212
Beverly Hills

Amenities

garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
garage

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 159 Rodeo have any available units?
159 Rodeo doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Beverly Hills, CA.
Is 159 Rodeo currently offering any rent specials?
159 Rodeo isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 159 Rodeo pet-friendly?
No, 159 Rodeo is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Beverly Hills.
Does 159 Rodeo offer parking?
Yes, 159 Rodeo does offer parking.
Does 159 Rodeo have units with washers and dryers?
No, 159 Rodeo does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 159 Rodeo have a pool?
No, 159 Rodeo does not have a pool.
Does 159 Rodeo have accessible units?
No, 159 Rodeo does not have accessible units.
Does 159 Rodeo have units with dishwashers?
No, 159 Rodeo does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 159 Rodeo have units with air conditioning?
No, 159 Rodeo does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Beverly Hills 1 BedroomsBeverly Hills 2 Bedrooms
Beverly Hills Apartments with Washer-DryerBeverly Hills Dog Friendly Apartments
Beverly Hills Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CAFullerton, CASanta Monica, CAOrange, CATorrance, CA
Burbank, CAThousand Oaks, CAWest Covina, CADowney, CASimi Valley, CAGarden Grove, CAArtesia, CALawndale, CASeal Beach, CASan Fernando, CALa Crescenta-Montrose, CASanta Fe Springs, CA
Citrus, CADel Aire, CAWestlake Village, CASan Pasqual, CAEast San Gabriel, CALa Cañada Flintridge, CAFlorence-Graham, CAWestmont, CACastaic, CAOak Park, CADiamond Bar, CALa Mirada, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Los Angeles
California Institute of the Arts