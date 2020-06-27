All apartments in Anaheim
Find more places like 927 S Natalie Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Anaheim, CA
/
927 S Natalie Lane
Last updated July 17 2019 at 11:52 AM

927 S Natalie Lane

927 South Natalie Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Anaheim
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

927 South Natalie Lane, Anaheim, CA 92808
The Highlands at Anaheim Hills

Amenities

on-site laundry
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
fireplace
media room
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
oven
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
media room
Here's your chance to live in a beautiful neighborhood high in the hills of Anaheim. As you walk in to this lovely home you'll love the 2 story high ceilings with lots of windows bringing in natural light. The family room has nook for TV, DVR, etc and a double sided gas fireplace. Living which looks into the living room. The bright kitchen has a garden window which over looks the backyard. Tiled kitchen counter has a breakfast bar with a gas cook top, oven, microwave and dishwasher. Breakfast nook with sliding glass door leads out to the backyard. Separate formal dining room. Convenient inside laundry room. Guest bathroom located downstairs. Stairway leads to 3 Bedrooms. Master Bedroom enjoys views of the surrounding hills and city lights. Master bath has an extra large soaking tub with a separate walk in shower. Double sink vanity and large walk-in closet with custom closet organizers. Built-In storage cabinets in attached 2 garage. This home is situated on a single loaded street in a beautiful area of Anaheim Hills. Located close to Canyon Rim Elementary School and park, Walnut Canyon Reservoir, shopping, a library, many restaurants, movie theaters plus Savi Ranch shopping. Close with easy access to 91 Freeway and 241 Toll Road.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 927 S Natalie Lane have any available units?
927 S Natalie Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Anaheim, CA.
How much is rent in Anaheim, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Anaheim Rent Report.
What amenities does 927 S Natalie Lane have?
Some of 927 S Natalie Lane's amenities include on-site laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 927 S Natalie Lane currently offering any rent specials?
927 S Natalie Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 927 S Natalie Lane pet-friendly?
No, 927 S Natalie Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Anaheim.
Does 927 S Natalie Lane offer parking?
Yes, 927 S Natalie Lane offers parking.
Does 927 S Natalie Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 927 S Natalie Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 927 S Natalie Lane have a pool?
No, 927 S Natalie Lane does not have a pool.
Does 927 S Natalie Lane have accessible units?
No, 927 S Natalie Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 927 S Natalie Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 927 S Natalie Lane has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Del Monte
3400 West Del Monte Drive
Anaheim, CA 92804
The Gallery
1415 W North St
Anaheim, CA 92801
The Crossing
3530 E La Palma Ave
Anaheim, CA 92806
Avanti
650 W Broadway
Anaheim, CA 92805
Royal Palms
1295 E Lincoln Ave
Anaheim, CA 92805
Charleston Square Gardens
1660 W Palm Ln
Anaheim, CA 92802
Orangewood Gardens
235 W. Orangewood Ave
Anaheim, CA 92802
Casa de Mesa
2515 West Winston Road
Anaheim, CA 92804

Similar Pages

Anaheim 1 BedroomsAnaheim 2 Bedrooms
Anaheim Apartments with ParkingAnaheim Apartments with Pool
Anaheim Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CA
Santa Ana, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CA
Huntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

West AnaheimThe Colony
Anaheim HillsSoutheast Anaheim
Northeast AnaheimPlatinum Triangle

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles