927 S Natalie Lane

Here's your chance to live in a beautiful neighborhood high in the hills of Anaheim. As you walk in to this lovely home you'll love the 2 story high ceilings with lots of windows bringing in natural light. The family room has nook for TV, DVR, etc and a double sided gas fireplace. Living which looks into the living room. The bright kitchen has a garden window which over looks the backyard. Tiled kitchen counter has a breakfast bar with a gas cook top, oven, microwave and dishwasher. Breakfast nook with sliding glass door leads out to the backyard. Separate formal dining room. Convenient inside laundry room. Guest bathroom located downstairs. Stairway leads to 3 Bedrooms. Master Bedroom enjoys views of the surrounding hills and city lights. Master bath has an extra large soaking tub with a separate walk in shower. Double sink vanity and large walk-in closet with custom closet organizers. Built-In storage cabinets in attached 2 garage. This home is situated on a single loaded street in a beautiful area of Anaheim Hills. Located close to Canyon Rim Elementary School and park, Walnut Canyon Reservoir, shopping, a library, many restaurants, movie theaters plus Savi Ranch shopping. Close with easy access to 91 Freeway and 241 Toll Road.