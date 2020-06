Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony range Property Amenities pool hot tub

This Lovely Spacious Home offers 5 Bedrooms, Living Room, Separate Family Room, Formal Dining and a Large Kitchen. There are 2 Downstairs Bedroom and a Full Bath. Upstairs offers an Elegant Master Bedroom Suite with Fireplace, and a Romeo and Juliet Balcony to the Living Room. The Grounds offer a well manicured Front Yard and an enjoyable Pool and Spa and fruit trees in the Backyard. Call/Text Jess Mendoza to see this beautiful you can call home.