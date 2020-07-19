8416 E Ketchum Way

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage gym

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher extra storage fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse gym parking playground pool garage guest parking hot tub

Location, Location! This beautiful Summit Park two story Townhome is ready for you to move right in! Conveniently located in a quiet location in front of plenty of guest parking. Gated front yard with turf for easy maintenance. Granite kitchen counter tops and maple cabinetry. Kitchen also includes dishwasher, oven, microwave, and refrigerator. Hardwood flooring downstairs. Living room with fireplace. Custom sectional coach and built in t.v. negotiable in the lease. New carpet throughout stairs and upstairs. Oversized master bedroom with two closets and new flooring in bathroom. Stackable washer and dryer included upstairs for convenience. Attached two car garage. Overhead garage rack for extra storage, water softener, and new water heater. . Summit Park is located within walking distance to award winning school, Running Springs Elementary and Ronald Reagan Park. Community amenities include a pool, spa, playground, clubhouse, and an exercise room.