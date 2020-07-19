All apartments in Anaheim
8416 E Ketchum Way
Last updated April 18 2019 at 9:44 AM

8416 E Ketchum Way

8416 E Ketchum Way · No Longer Available
Location

8416 E Ketchum Way, Anaheim, CA 92808
The Summit of Anaheim Hills

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
gym
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
playground
pool
garage
guest parking
hot tub
Location, Location! This beautiful Summit Park two story Townhome is ready for you to move right in! Conveniently located in a quiet location in front of plenty of guest parking. Gated front yard with turf for easy maintenance. Granite kitchen counter tops and maple cabinetry. Kitchen also includes dishwasher, oven, microwave, and refrigerator. Hardwood flooring downstairs. Living room with fireplace. Custom sectional coach and built in t.v. negotiable in the lease. New carpet throughout stairs and upstairs. Oversized master bedroom with two closets and new flooring in bathroom. Stackable washer and dryer included upstairs for convenience. Attached two car garage. Overhead garage rack for extra storage, water softener, and new water heater. . Summit Park is located within walking distance to award winning school, Running Springs Elementary and Ronald Reagan Park. Community amenities include a pool, spa, playground, clubhouse, and an exercise room.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8416 E Ketchum Way have any available units?
8416 E Ketchum Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Anaheim, CA.
How much is rent in Anaheim, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Anaheim Rent Report.
What amenities does 8416 E Ketchum Way have?
Some of 8416 E Ketchum Way's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8416 E Ketchum Way currently offering any rent specials?
8416 E Ketchum Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8416 E Ketchum Way pet-friendly?
No, 8416 E Ketchum Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Anaheim.
Does 8416 E Ketchum Way offer parking?
Yes, 8416 E Ketchum Way offers parking.
Does 8416 E Ketchum Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8416 E Ketchum Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8416 E Ketchum Way have a pool?
Yes, 8416 E Ketchum Way has a pool.
Does 8416 E Ketchum Way have accessible units?
No, 8416 E Ketchum Way does not have accessible units.
Does 8416 E Ketchum Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8416 E Ketchum Way has units with dishwashers.
