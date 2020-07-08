8068 E Naples Lane

Amenities

This lovely townhome condo has been recently renovated with brand new flooring, paint, baseboards, casings, lighting, and more! The Summit Renaissance complex is a gated community in Anaheim Hills and this particular unit has a private, secluded location, and one of the larger sized patios in the entire community. There is a first floor bedroom with its own en suite bathroom. Enjoy stainless steel appliances, an open floor plan, and an attached 2 car garage with direct access to the home.