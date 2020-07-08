All apartments in Anaheim
8068 E Naples Lane
Last updated February 2 2020 at 8:26 AM

8068 E Naples Lane

8068 East Naples Lane · No Longer Available
Location

8068 East Naples Lane, Anaheim, CA 92808
The Highlands at Anaheim Hills

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
range
This lovely townhome condo has been recently renovated with brand new flooring, paint, baseboards, casings, lighting, and more! The Summit Renaissance complex is a gated community in Anaheim Hills and this particular unit has a private, secluded location, and one of the larger sized patios in the entire community. There is a first floor bedroom with its own en suite bathroom. Enjoy stainless steel appliances, an open floor plan, and an attached 2 car garage with direct access to the home.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8068 E Naples Lane have any available units?
8068 E Naples Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Anaheim, CA.
How much is rent in Anaheim, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Anaheim Rent Report.
What amenities does 8068 E Naples Lane have?
Some of 8068 E Naples Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8068 E Naples Lane currently offering any rent specials?
8068 E Naples Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8068 E Naples Lane pet-friendly?
No, 8068 E Naples Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Anaheim.
Does 8068 E Naples Lane offer parking?
Yes, 8068 E Naples Lane offers parking.
Does 8068 E Naples Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8068 E Naples Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8068 E Naples Lane have a pool?
No, 8068 E Naples Lane does not have a pool.
Does 8068 E Naples Lane have accessible units?
No, 8068 E Naples Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 8068 E Naples Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 8068 E Naples Lane does not have units with dishwashers.

