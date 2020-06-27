All apartments in Anaheim
Last updated July 26 2019 at 3:44 PM

7801 East Quinn Drive

7801 East Quinn Drive · No Longer Available
Location

7801 East Quinn Drive, Anaheim, CA 92808
The Highlands at Anaheim Hills

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
garage
pool
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
carport
clubhouse
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
This is a rare opportunity for this beautiful 2 bedroom, 2 bath condo located in Viewpointe North, Anaheim Hills gated community. It is an end unit next to greenbelt, with partial view. Very quiet location with nobody above or below. Well lit open floor plan. Attached single car garage plus carport spot included. Washer and dryer located inside unit. Basic cable TV is also included. There is access to two pools (one is saltwater) and five jacuzzis within the community. There is a community center that can be rented for special events. Close to shopping, and easy freeway access. Rent is $1650 per month, security deposit $1650 is required. Key words: condo, quiet, great schools, Anaheim Hills, clean, privacy, pool, affordable, washer and dryer, new paint, Anaheim

Tenant pays utilities. Pets Welcome. The property allows for a self guided tour, Thanks

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7801 East Quinn Drive have any available units?
7801 East Quinn Drive doesn't have any available units at this time.
How much is rent in Anaheim, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Anaheim Rent Report.
What amenities does 7801 East Quinn Drive have?
Some of 7801 East Quinn Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7801 East Quinn Drive currently offering any rent specials?
7801 East Quinn Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7801 East Quinn Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 7801 East Quinn Drive is pet friendly.
Does 7801 East Quinn Drive offer parking?
Yes, 7801 East Quinn Drive offers parking.
Does 7801 East Quinn Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7801 East Quinn Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7801 East Quinn Drive have a pool?
Yes, 7801 East Quinn Drive has a pool.
Does 7801 East Quinn Drive have accessible units?
No, 7801 East Quinn Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 7801 East Quinn Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 7801 East Quinn Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
