7801 East Quinn Drive

This is a rare opportunity for this beautiful 2 bedroom, 2 bath condo located in Viewpointe North, Anaheim Hills gated community. It is an end unit next to greenbelt, with partial view. Very quiet location with nobody above or below. Well lit open floor plan. Attached single car garage plus carport spot included. Washer and dryer located inside unit. Basic cable TV is also included. There is access to two pools (one is saltwater) and five jacuzzis within the community. There is a community center that can be rented for special events. Close to shopping, and easy freeway access. Rent is $1650 per month, security deposit $1650 is required. Key words: condo, quiet, great schools, Anaheim Hills, clean, privacy, pool, affordable, washer and dryer, new paint, Anaheim



Tenant pays utilities. Pets Welcome. The property allows for a self guided tour, Thanks