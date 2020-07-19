All apartments in Anaheim
Find more places like 7770 E Portofino Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Anaheim, CA
/
7770 E Portofino Avenue
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

7770 E Portofino Avenue

7770 East Portofino Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Anaheim
See all
Anaheim Hills
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

7770 East Portofino Avenue, Anaheim, CA 92808
Anaheim Hills

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
Beautiful, Largest model in Monaco, Anaheim Hills, Private & quite location, end unit, immaculate condition, Laminated wood flooring in entire house, bright kitchen with extended granite counter tops, balcony off kitchen, cozy fireplace in living room & media niche. Master suite w/walk-in closet w/organizer, Bathroom with Granite counter tops. 2 bedrooms on main level plus additional bedroom/loft w/large closet on third level, 2 car attached side by side garage, epoxy garage floor, water softener. The community offers great amenities including a pool, 3 spas, tennis courts and fitness center.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7770 E Portofino Avenue have any available units?
7770 E Portofino Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Anaheim, CA.
How much is rent in Anaheim, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Anaheim Rent Report.
What amenities does 7770 E Portofino Avenue have?
Some of 7770 E Portofino Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7770 E Portofino Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
7770 E Portofino Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7770 E Portofino Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 7770 E Portofino Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Anaheim.
Does 7770 E Portofino Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 7770 E Portofino Avenue offers parking.
Does 7770 E Portofino Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7770 E Portofino Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7770 E Portofino Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 7770 E Portofino Avenue has a pool.
Does 7770 E Portofino Avenue have accessible units?
No, 7770 E Portofino Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 7770 E Portofino Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7770 E Portofino Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Pines
9632 W Ball Rd
Anaheim, CA 92804
The Cascades
8604 E Whitewater Dr
Anaheim, CA 92808
The Crossing
3530 E La Palma Ave
Anaheim, CA 92806
Royal Palms
1295 E Lincoln Ave
Anaheim, CA 92805
Spring Tree Apartments
2611 W Baylor Cir
Anaheim, CA 92801
Casa de Mesa
2515 West Winston Road
Anaheim, CA 92804
Villa Barcelona
321 E Orangewood Avenue
Anaheim, CA 92802
Vivere Lofts
1331 E Katella Ave
Anaheim, CA 92805

Similar Pages

Anaheim 1 BedroomsAnaheim 2 Bedrooms
Anaheim Apartments with ParkingAnaheim Apartments with Pools
Anaheim Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CARiverside, CASanta Ana, CA
Rancho Cucamonga, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CA
Huntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CACosta Mesa, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

West AnaheimThe Colony
Anaheim HillsSoutheast Anaheim
Platinum Triangle

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles