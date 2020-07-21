7723 E Portofino Avenue

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony range walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities gym parking pool garage tennis court

Beautifully upgraded 3 bedroom, 3 bathroom in the Monaco Complex. Ground floor entry leads up to the main living area, includes kitchen with granite, new dishwasher, slider to balcony. Living room/Dining room enjoy fireplace, cathedral ceilings, and new wood floors thru out this plan. Master suite includes ceiling fan, walk in closet, and dual sink vanity with granite in the bathroom. Second bedroom and bathroom on the same level. Upstairs to 3rd level is the private 3rd bedroom and bathroom. Convenient 2 car attached garage with access, epoxy floor, built in storage and laundry space. Private end unit, enjoys the resort style pool, spas, tennis courts, and gym. Walk to Canyon Rim elementary school.