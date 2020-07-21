All apartments in Anaheim
Last updated September 28 2019 at 3:10 AM

7723 E Portofino Avenue

7723 East Portofino Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

7723 East Portofino Avenue, Anaheim, CA 92808
The Highlands at Anaheim Hills

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
Beautifully upgraded 3 bedroom, 3 bathroom in the Monaco Complex. Ground floor entry leads up to the main living area, includes kitchen with granite, new dishwasher, slider to balcony. Living room/Dining room enjoy fireplace, cathedral ceilings, and new wood floors thru out this plan. Master suite includes ceiling fan, walk in closet, and dual sink vanity with granite in the bathroom. Second bedroom and bathroom on the same level. Upstairs to 3rd level is the private 3rd bedroom and bathroom. Convenient 2 car attached garage with access, epoxy floor, built in storage and laundry space. Private end unit, enjoys the resort style pool, spas, tennis courts, and gym. Walk to Canyon Rim elementary school.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7723 E Portofino Avenue have any available units?
7723 E Portofino Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Anaheim, CA.
How much is rent in Anaheim, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Anaheim Rent Report.
What amenities does 7723 E Portofino Avenue have?
Some of 7723 E Portofino Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7723 E Portofino Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
7723 E Portofino Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7723 E Portofino Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 7723 E Portofino Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Anaheim.
Does 7723 E Portofino Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 7723 E Portofino Avenue offers parking.
Does 7723 E Portofino Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7723 E Portofino Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7723 E Portofino Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 7723 E Portofino Avenue has a pool.
Does 7723 E Portofino Avenue have accessible units?
No, 7723 E Portofino Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 7723 E Portofino Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7723 E Portofino Avenue has units with dishwashers.
