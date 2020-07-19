All apartments in Anaheim
729 S Knott Avenue
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

729 S Knott Avenue

729 S Knott Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

729 S Knott Avenue, Anaheim, CA 92804
West Anaheim

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
hot tub
End Unit Condo, Gated "Spring Lake Court" Community. 2 Bedrooms and 2 Full Baths. Interior newly Painted on all wall and baseboards except for master bathroom wall. Dual Pane Windows and Sliders.almost brand new carpet and Spacious Living Room Upgraded Kitchen with Granite Counter Tops, Gas Range, Built-in Microwave and Dishwasher. Large Master Bedroom with and has the Patio Area. Mirrored Closet Doors and Newer Carpet in Both Bedrooms. Upgraded Master Bath. Tile Floors in Kitchen and Bathrooms. Central Air Conditioning. Convenient Inside Laundry. 2 Assigned Gated underground Parking Spaces (# 6 and 7, tandom parking) and small Storage (#38). Complex are Well Maintained. Association Pool, Spa, and Bar-be-cue Area Great for Entertaining. Close to Shopping and Restaurants. Water and trash are included. Washer and dryer are also included in lease!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 729 S Knott Avenue have any available units?
729 S Knott Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Anaheim, CA.
How much is rent in Anaheim, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Anaheim Rent Report.
What amenities does 729 S Knott Avenue have?
Some of 729 S Knott Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 729 S Knott Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
729 S Knott Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 729 S Knott Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 729 S Knott Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Anaheim.
Does 729 S Knott Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 729 S Knott Avenue offers parking.
Does 729 S Knott Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 729 S Knott Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 729 S Knott Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 729 S Knott Avenue has a pool.
Does 729 S Knott Avenue have accessible units?
No, 729 S Knott Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 729 S Knott Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 729 S Knott Avenue has units with dishwashers.
