729 S Knott Avenue

End Unit Condo, Gated "Spring Lake Court" Community. 2 Bedrooms and 2 Full Baths. Interior newly Painted on all wall and baseboards except for master bathroom wall. Dual Pane Windows and Sliders.almost brand new carpet and Spacious Living Room Upgraded Kitchen with Granite Counter Tops, Gas Range, Built-in Microwave and Dishwasher. Large Master Bedroom with and has the Patio Area. Mirrored Closet Doors and Newer Carpet in Both Bedrooms. Upgraded Master Bath. Tile Floors in Kitchen and Bathrooms. Central Air Conditioning. Convenient Inside Laundry. 2 Assigned Gated underground Parking Spaces (# 6 and 7, tandom parking) and small Storage (#38). Complex are Well Maintained. Association Pool, Spa, and Bar-be-cue Area Great for Entertaining. Close to Shopping and Restaurants. Water and trash are included. Washer and dryer are also included in lease!