718 N MAVIS ST
Last updated May 14 2020 at 11:45 AM

718 N MAVIS ST

718 North Mavis Street · No Longer Available
Anaheim
The Colony
Apartments with Parking
Apartments with Pool
2 Bedrooms
Location

718 North Mavis Street, Anaheim, CA 92805
The Colony

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Beautiful Home with WASHER AND DRYER - Property Id: 52777

Looking for a 1 bedroom to call home? Do you want a brand new remodeled apartment, with a cozy family living environment? Well Mavis Apartments would be the perfect home for you. We Will have a freshly remodeled apartment. Brand new wood floors throughout the living room, dining room and kitchen, and bedroom. Amazing floor, ceiling mirrored closet doors in the bedroom that gives you a feeling of open space and really helps brighten up the room. Ceiling fan in bedroom. you are able to connect your washer and dryer inside your home. Your beautiful apartment comes with one assigned GARAGE parking with added storage space. We pay great attention to all the details in all our remodeling so you can have a beautiful home. We have a quiet neighborhood which would be perfect for anybody. We are located near many shopping centers and major freeways. Anaheim has its very own school district.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/52777
Property Id 52777

(RLNE5706569)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 718 N MAVIS ST have any available units?
718 N MAVIS ST doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Anaheim, CA.
How much is rent in Anaheim, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Anaheim Rent Report.
What amenities does 718 N MAVIS ST have?
Some of 718 N MAVIS ST's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 718 N MAVIS ST currently offering any rent specials?
718 N MAVIS ST isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 718 N MAVIS ST pet-friendly?
Yes, 718 N MAVIS ST is pet friendly.
Does 718 N MAVIS ST offer parking?
Yes, 718 N MAVIS ST does offer parking.
Does 718 N MAVIS ST have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 718 N MAVIS ST offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 718 N MAVIS ST have a pool?
No, 718 N MAVIS ST does not have a pool.
Does 718 N MAVIS ST have accessible units?
No, 718 N MAVIS ST does not have accessible units.
Does 718 N MAVIS ST have units with dishwashers?
No, 718 N MAVIS ST does not have units with dishwashers.
