Last updated May 3 2020 at 11:36 PM

705 S Velare Street

705 South Velare Street · No Longer Available
Location

705 South Velare Street, Anaheim, CA 92804
West Anaheim

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
walk in closets
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
TOWNHOME-STYLE APARTMENT UNIT WITH TWO CAR ATTACHED GARAGE WITH DIRECT ACCESS!!! This centrally located two bedroom/two bath, three story apartment has central a/c, forced air heating, a patio and ceiling fans in the nook and bedrooms. One bedroom has a walk-in closet and the other a private bath. The attached two car garage has direct access. The unit will have new paint and flooring including vinyl, wood flooring. No washer/dryer hookups but there is an on-site laundry room. Photos are from a similar unit. Please note that due to the height of the garage door, it will not accommodate over sized SUVs or trucks.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 705 S Velare Street have any available units?
705 S Velare Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Anaheim, CA.
How much is rent in Anaheim, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Anaheim Rent Report.
What amenities does 705 S Velare Street have?
Some of 705 S Velare Street's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 705 S Velare Street currently offering any rent specials?
705 S Velare Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 705 S Velare Street pet-friendly?
No, 705 S Velare Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Anaheim.
Does 705 S Velare Street offer parking?
Yes, 705 S Velare Street does offer parking.
Does 705 S Velare Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 705 S Velare Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 705 S Velare Street have a pool?
No, 705 S Velare Street does not have a pool.
Does 705 S Velare Street have accessible units?
No, 705 S Velare Street does not have accessible units.
Does 705 S Velare Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 705 S Velare Street does not have units with dishwashers.
How much should you be paying for rent?

