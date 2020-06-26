All apartments in Anaheim
Last updated July 25 2019 at 10:36 AM

642 S. District Way

642 S District Way · No Longer Available
Location

642 S District Way, Anaheim, CA 92805
The Colony

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
new construction
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
alarm system
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
new construction
pet friendly
NEW 2 Bedroom Anaheim Townhome - Beautiful new construction 2 bedroom, 2.5 bath townhome. Open concept main level with kitchen, dining area/family room, large balcony patio and powder room. Kitchen features granite counters, white cabinets, spacious island and stainless appliances. Upstairs has master suite with dual sinks and walk-in closet, 2nd bedroom with attached hall bathroom, storage and laundry close with washer and dryer. Bottom level has the entry and attached 2 car tandem garage. Home features AC/heat, LVP flooring, recessed lightingand dual pane windows.

Liability Insurance will be required and is charged at $12.50/month above the rent. Pet Protection Admin Fee: $15 per mo/per pet.

You may go direct and view the property at your convenience between the hours of 8am - 5:30pm. Go to https://secure.rently.com/properties/952670?source=marketing and click on Enter Property Yourself. From there follow the steps by inputting your phone number and credit card number. You do need to enter your credit card information for identification and security reasons. There is a one-time $0.99 fee. You will get a text message with a phone number to call once at the property that will give you a code to enter the property.

NOTE: Due to the new construction these streets aren't in GPS. The complex is District Walk in Anaheim. Near northwest corner at intersection of East St and South St. From East Street turn left on Ashland into the complex and look for #642.

*PROPERTY IS MONITORED FOR SECURITY*

Please make sure to lock all doors when you leave and put the keys back inside the lockbox. You can use the same code you entered with to open and close the lockbox to deposit the keys back in.

Contact:
Leasing Department 714-586-5917
www.WhiteGlovePM.com
Blake.Borowski@WhiteGlovePM.com

(RLNE5034377)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 642 S. District Way have any available units?
642 S. District Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Anaheim, CA.
How much is rent in Anaheim, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Anaheim Rent Report.
What amenities does 642 S. District Way have?
Some of 642 S. District Way's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 642 S. District Way currently offering any rent specials?
642 S. District Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 642 S. District Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 642 S. District Way is pet friendly.
Does 642 S. District Way offer parking?
Yes, 642 S. District Way offers parking.
Does 642 S. District Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 642 S. District Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 642 S. District Way have a pool?
No, 642 S. District Way does not have a pool.
Does 642 S. District Way have accessible units?
No, 642 S. District Way does not have accessible units.
Does 642 S. District Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 642 S. District Way does not have units with dishwashers.
