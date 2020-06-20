All apartments in Anaheim
Last updated June 13 2020 at 3:42 AM

615 S Glenhurst Drive

615 South Glenhurst Drive · (714) 745-7272
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

615 South Glenhurst Drive, Anaheim, CA 92808
Sycamore Canyon

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$2,350

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1061 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
guest parking
media room
Welcome to 615 S Glenhurst, located in the beautiful Laurelwood community in Anaheim Hills. The open and bright floor plan offers 2 bedrooms and 2 full baths and an attached 2-car garage with no one above or below. The open concept main living space includes large windows, high ceilings, gas fireplace, and new laminate wood floors. The recently remodeled kitchen is framed with crisp white shaker cabinets and accented with grey quartz countertops, gas stove, microwave, stainless steel refrigerator, and dishwasher. The spacious Master bedroom has new carpet, high ceilings, and an en-suite remodeled master bathroom. A secondary bedroom with new carpet, remodeled full bath and laundry are located down the hall for privacy and functionality. Amenities include 2 pools, 2 spas, greenbelts, and ample guest parking. Enjoy the convenience of living near restaurants, shopping, movie theater, highly-rated schools, and parks with easy access to 91 & 241 FWY.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 615 S Glenhurst Drive have any available units?
615 S Glenhurst Drive has a unit available for $2,350 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Anaheim, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Anaheim Rent Report.
What amenities does 615 S Glenhurst Drive have?
Some of 615 S Glenhurst Drive's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 615 S Glenhurst Drive currently offering any rent specials?
615 S Glenhurst Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 615 S Glenhurst Drive pet-friendly?
No, 615 S Glenhurst Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Anaheim.
Does 615 S Glenhurst Drive offer parking?
Yes, 615 S Glenhurst Drive does offer parking.
Does 615 S Glenhurst Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 615 S Glenhurst Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 615 S Glenhurst Drive have a pool?
Yes, 615 S Glenhurst Drive has a pool.
Does 615 S Glenhurst Drive have accessible units?
No, 615 S Glenhurst Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 615 S Glenhurst Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 615 S Glenhurst Drive has units with dishwashers.
