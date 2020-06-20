615 S Glenhurst Drive

Amenities

hardwood floors dishwasher garage recently renovated stainless steel pool

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool garage guest parking media room

Welcome to 615 S Glenhurst, located in the beautiful Laurelwood community in Anaheim Hills. The open and bright floor plan offers 2 bedrooms and 2 full baths and an attached 2-car garage with no one above or below. The open concept main living space includes large windows, high ceilings, gas fireplace, and new laminate wood floors. The recently remodeled kitchen is framed with crisp white shaker cabinets and accented with grey quartz countertops, gas stove, microwave, stainless steel refrigerator, and dishwasher. The spacious Master bedroom has new carpet, high ceilings, and an en-suite remodeled master bathroom. A secondary bedroom with new carpet, remodeled full bath and laundry are located down the hall for privacy and functionality. Amenities include 2 pools, 2 spas, greenbelts, and ample guest parking. Enjoy the convenience of living near restaurants, shopping, movie theater, highly-rated schools, and parks with easy access to 91 & 241 FWY.