587 S Hibiscus Way

Amenities

walk in closets pool hot tub fireplace bathtub

Unit Amenities bathtub fireplace walk in closets Property Amenities pool hot tub

AWESOME PROPERTY: NEWER HOME WITH POOL AND SPA; HUGE LOT AND PANORAMIC VIEW! GREAT LOCATION; GREAT PRIVACY: NO ONE DIRECTLY BEHIND; BEAUTIFUL NEIGHBORHOOD; GREAT FLOOR PLAN: TWO STORY LIVING ROOM WITH SKYLIGHTS; FORMAL LIVING ROOM; DOWNSTAIRS BEDROOM WITH DOUBLE DOORS (CURRENTLY USED AS AN OFFICE WITHOUT CLOSET); DOWNSTAIRS BATHROOM WITH SHOWER; LARGE KITCHEN WITH GARDEN WINDOW AND ISLAND OPEN TO FAMILY ROOM WITH FIREPLACE; 3 ADDITIONAL BEDROOMS UPSTAIRS: LARGE MASTER SUITE WITH VAULTED CEILING, WALK-IN CLOSET AND GARDEN TUB; MIRROR CLOSET DOORS IN THE OTHER UPSTAIRS BEDROOMS TILE IN FOYER, HALLWAY, KITCHEN, FAMILY ROOM AND BATHROOMS. CUSTOM WINE RACK. READY TO MOVE IN. EXCELLENT CONDITION.