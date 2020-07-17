All apartments in Anaheim
5331 E. BIG SKY LANE

5331 East Big Sky Lane · No Longer Available
Location

5331 East Big Sky Lane, Anaheim, CA 92807
Anaheim Hills

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
parking
stainless steel
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
Beautiful Private 4 Bd, 3 Ba Home in The Hills! Open House Wed 07/17/19 from 12:00 pm - 1:00 pm - This beautiful 4 bedroom, 3 bath home is located in the Nohl Crest community in desirable Anaheim Hills. This charming home sits behind a long driveway and features a grand entryway, cathedral ceilings, wood & tile flooring throughout. The open kitchen features granite counter tops and back splash along with newer stainless steel appliances. The living room features a cozy fireplace and a conveniently located wet bar. Open your sliding glass door to your spacious outdoor living area. Enjoy the beautiful CA sunsets and city light views from the sprawling backyard complete with a large patio with built-in BBQ, crystal blue pool, and RV parking! Perfect for entertaining! Open House Wed 07/17/19 from 12:00 pm - 1:00 pm Come take a look!

For more information on this home or to apply please visit our website at www.lionproperties.com or call Frankie 714-378-1418 x 6. No smoking home. No pets preferred.

(RLNE3150302)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5331 E. BIG SKY LANE have any available units?
5331 E. BIG SKY LANE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Anaheim, CA.
How much is rent in Anaheim, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Anaheim Rent Report.
What amenities does 5331 E. BIG SKY LANE have?
Some of 5331 E. BIG SKY LANE's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5331 E. BIG SKY LANE currently offering any rent specials?
5331 E. BIG SKY LANE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5331 E. BIG SKY LANE pet-friendly?
No, 5331 E. BIG SKY LANE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Anaheim.
Does 5331 E. BIG SKY LANE offer parking?
Yes, 5331 E. BIG SKY LANE offers parking.
Does 5331 E. BIG SKY LANE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5331 E. BIG SKY LANE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5331 E. BIG SKY LANE have a pool?
Yes, 5331 E. BIG SKY LANE has a pool.
Does 5331 E. BIG SKY LANE have accessible units?
No, 5331 E. BIG SKY LANE does not have accessible units.
Does 5331 E. BIG SKY LANE have units with dishwashers?
No, 5331 E. BIG SKY LANE does not have units with dishwashers.
