5331 E. BIG SKY LANE

Beautiful Private 4 Bd, 3 Ba Home in The Hills! Open House Wed 07/17/19 from 12:00 pm - 1:00 pm - This beautiful 4 bedroom, 3 bath home is located in the Nohl Crest community in desirable Anaheim Hills. This charming home sits behind a long driveway and features a grand entryway, cathedral ceilings, wood & tile flooring throughout. The open kitchen features granite counter tops and back splash along with newer stainless steel appliances. The living room features a cozy fireplace and a conveniently located wet bar. Open your sliding glass door to your spacious outdoor living area. Enjoy the beautiful CA sunsets and city light views from the sprawling backyard complete with a large patio with built-in BBQ, crystal blue pool, and RV parking! Perfect for entertaining! Open House Wed 07/17/19 from 12:00 pm - 1:00 pm Come take a look!



For more information on this home or to apply please visit our website at www.lionproperties.com or call Frankie 714-378-1418 x 6. No smoking home. No pets preferred.



(RLNE3150302)