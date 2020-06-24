531 SOUTH HELENA ST

Amenities

- Completely renovated 3 bedroom and 1 bathroom single family home is now available! House is 1,156 square feet. Home s going to come with all the appliances. All bedrooms come with hardwood style flooring. Home has large backyard with grassed area and partially covered patio area. Tenant is responsible for all utilities, owner is responsible for landscaping. Comes fitted with new smart home keyless system, this system allows for enhanced security and monitoring of access into property. Smart home system eliminates keys and securely allows the power of accessibility through a registered mobile device. Property is ready now!

If you would like to set up a time to view this property, please email us at Leasing@trojancapinv.com.



