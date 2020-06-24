All apartments in Anaheim
421 S Anaheim Blvd
Last updated April 12 2019 at 5:44 PM

421 S Anaheim Blvd

421 South Anaheim Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

421 South Anaheim Boulevard, Anaheim, CA 92805
The Colony

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
bathtub
extra storage
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pool
bbq/grill
garage
Modern urban living in this 2014 built condo. Located in the heart of the Anaheim Colony Historical District, across the street from the trendy Packing District. This condo has a sensational open floor plan. The granite counter kitchen has stainless appliances, plentiful cabinet space and large center island which opens to a large living/family room. Adjacent is a covered balcony that overlooks the community. The master bedroom is extremely spacious with a walk-in closet. The beautifully appointed master bath has a double sink, soaking tub, separate shower and water closet. The 2 additional bedrooms are down the hall next to another elegant full bathroom. A full size washer and dryer are included in a convenient inside location. The 2 car garage is oversized to allow for some additional storage. A tankless water heater insures constant hot water. Community amenities include a pool, patio area, outdoor fireplace, BBQ grills and a rooftop deck. Enjoy the comfort, elegance and convenience of this condo and vibrant part of the city. Unfortunately, no pets.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 421 S Anaheim Blvd have any available units?
421 S Anaheim Blvd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Anaheim, CA.
How much is rent in Anaheim, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Anaheim Rent Report.
What amenities does 421 S Anaheim Blvd have?
Some of 421 S Anaheim Blvd's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 421 S Anaheim Blvd currently offering any rent specials?
421 S Anaheim Blvd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 421 S Anaheim Blvd pet-friendly?
No, 421 S Anaheim Blvd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Anaheim.
Does 421 S Anaheim Blvd offer parking?
Yes, 421 S Anaheim Blvd offers parking.
Does 421 S Anaheim Blvd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 421 S Anaheim Blvd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 421 S Anaheim Blvd have a pool?
Yes, 421 S Anaheim Blvd has a pool.
Does 421 S Anaheim Blvd have accessible units?
No, 421 S Anaheim Blvd does not have accessible units.
Does 421 S Anaheim Blvd have units with dishwashers?
No, 421 S Anaheim Blvd does not have units with dishwashers.
