421 S Anaheim Blvd

Amenities
Modern urban living in this 2014 built condo. Located in the heart of the Anaheim Colony Historical District, across the street from the trendy Packing District. This condo has a sensational open floor plan. The granite counter kitchen has stainless appliances, plentiful cabinet space and large center island which opens to a large living/family room. Adjacent is a covered balcony that overlooks the community. The master bedroom is extremely spacious with a walk-in closet. The beautifully appointed master bath has a double sink, soaking tub, separate shower and water closet. The 2 additional bedrooms are down the hall next to another elegant full bathroom. A full size washer and dryer are included in a convenient inside location. The 2 car garage is oversized to allow for some additional storage. A tankless water heater insures constant hot water. Community amenities include a pool, patio area, outdoor fireplace, BBQ grills and a rooftop deck. Enjoy the comfort, elegance and convenience of this condo and vibrant part of the city. Unfortunately, no pets.