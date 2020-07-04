All apartments in Anaheim
Last updated May 14 2020 at 11:45 AM

420 N Loara St 1

420 N Loara St · No Longer Available
Location

420 N Loara St, Anaheim, CA 92801
The Colony

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pool
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
oven
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
pool
You're Gonna Love It Here At Pinetree Apartments! - Property Id: 277576

Here at Pinetree Apartments we have a BEAUTIFUL one bedroom apartment. This apartment is upstairs with no one living under it, it has all new flooring throughout the unit. The kitchen has granite counter tops, a new stove and hood and a dishwasher. It also has a large balcony and this unit gets plenty of natural light and a cool breeze! We have a laundry room and a swimming pool for our residents to use. We keep our complex clean and most importantly...safe. Our complex is located just a short walk to a shopping center and a short drive to two different freeways. This unit is ready for move in now and we'd love to set up a time and day to show it to you. Ask us about our $500.00 move in bonus.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/277576
Property Id 277576

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5770596)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 420 N Loara St 1 have any available units?
420 N Loara St 1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Anaheim, CA.
How much is rent in Anaheim, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Anaheim Rent Report.
What amenities does 420 N Loara St 1 have?
Some of 420 N Loara St 1's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 420 N Loara St 1 currently offering any rent specials?
420 N Loara St 1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 420 N Loara St 1 pet-friendly?
No, 420 N Loara St 1 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Anaheim.
Does 420 N Loara St 1 offer parking?
No, 420 N Loara St 1 does not offer parking.
Does 420 N Loara St 1 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 420 N Loara St 1 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 420 N Loara St 1 have a pool?
Yes, 420 N Loara St 1 has a pool.
Does 420 N Loara St 1 have accessible units?
No, 420 N Loara St 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 420 N Loara St 1 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 420 N Loara St 1 has units with dishwashers.

