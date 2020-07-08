413 South Illinois Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities coffee bar parking garage yoga

This Charming 1931 historic California bungalow is a truly captivating vintage home with original features include golden oak floors, coved ceilings, claw foot tub, spacious rooms & a decorative fireplace. This cozy home has a wonderful porch with a hanging swing and large backyard filled with lots a fruit trees. The best part about the property is its detached spacious 1 car garage within the backyard. It is in the heart of Downtown Anaheim's Colony District and is walking distance to Anaheim's Center City filled with lots of artisan restaurants, breweries, coffee shops, and even a boutique yoga studio.