Last updated July 23 2019 at 1:48 PM

413 South Illinois Street

413 South Illinois Street · No Longer Available
Location

413 South Illinois Street, Anaheim, CA 92805
The Colony

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
coffee bar
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
coffee bar
parking
garage
yoga
This Charming 1931 historic California bungalow is a truly captivating vintage home with original features include golden oak floors, coved ceilings, claw foot tub, spacious rooms & a decorative fireplace. This cozy home has a wonderful porch with a hanging swing and large backyard filled with lots a fruit trees. The best part about the property is its detached spacious 1 car garage within the backyard. It is in the heart of Downtown Anaheim's Colony District and is walking distance to Anaheim's Center City filled with lots of artisan restaurants, breweries, coffee shops, and even a boutique yoga studio.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 413 South Illinois Street have any available units?
413 South Illinois Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Anaheim, CA.
How much is rent in Anaheim, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Anaheim Rent Report.
What amenities does 413 South Illinois Street have?
Some of 413 South Illinois Street's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 413 South Illinois Street currently offering any rent specials?
413 South Illinois Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 413 South Illinois Street pet-friendly?
No, 413 South Illinois Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Anaheim.
Does 413 South Illinois Street offer parking?
Yes, 413 South Illinois Street offers parking.
Does 413 South Illinois Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 413 South Illinois Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 413 South Illinois Street have a pool?
No, 413 South Illinois Street does not have a pool.
Does 413 South Illinois Street have accessible units?
No, 413 South Illinois Street does not have accessible units.
Does 413 South Illinois Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 413 South Illinois Street has units with dishwashers.

