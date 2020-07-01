All apartments in Anaheim
Last updated March 15 2020 at 9:26 PM

2828 W Westhaven Drive

2828 Westhaven Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2828 Westhaven Drive, Anaheim, CA 92804
West Anaheim

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
ceiling fan
microwave
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Welcome home to this fantastic 3 bedroom 2 bathroom property including master bedroom with private en suite bathroom. Additional features include newer windows, laminate flooring, new exterior paint, new garage door & new window blinds. Living room with laminate wood floors, dining room with chandelier is adjacent kitchen with tile counters and full tile backsplash, recessed lighting, dishwasher, gas range, microwave and refrigerator is included. There is even a pass through to the family room which includes ceiling fan, carpet, pre-wired for surround sound speakers at ceiling and sliding door to enjoy your beautiful rear yard. Back yard includes full length patio cover, lush lawn, new sprinklers, and mature landscape. Close to schools, shopping and much more!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2828 W Westhaven Drive have any available units?
2828 W Westhaven Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Anaheim, CA.
How much is rent in Anaheim, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Anaheim Rent Report.
What amenities does 2828 W Westhaven Drive have?
Some of 2828 W Westhaven Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2828 W Westhaven Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2828 W Westhaven Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2828 W Westhaven Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2828 W Westhaven Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Anaheim.
Does 2828 W Westhaven Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2828 W Westhaven Drive offers parking.
Does 2828 W Westhaven Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2828 W Westhaven Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2828 W Westhaven Drive have a pool?
No, 2828 W Westhaven Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2828 W Westhaven Drive have accessible units?
No, 2828 W Westhaven Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2828 W Westhaven Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2828 W Westhaven Drive has units with dishwashers.

