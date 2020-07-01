2828 W Westhaven Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Welcome home to this fantastic 3 bedroom 2 bathroom property including master bedroom with private en suite bathroom. Additional features include newer windows, laminate flooring, new exterior paint, new garage door & new window blinds. Living room with laminate wood floors, dining room with chandelier is adjacent kitchen with tile counters and full tile backsplash, recessed lighting, dishwasher, gas range, microwave and refrigerator is included. There is even a pass through to the family room which includes ceiling fan, carpet, pre-wired for surround sound speakers at ceiling and sliding door to enjoy your beautiful rear yard. Back yard includes full length patio cover, lush lawn, new sprinklers, and mature landscape. Close to schools, shopping and much more!