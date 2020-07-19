All apartments in Anaheim
Home
/
Anaheim, CA
/
2676 W Crescent Ave
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2676 W Crescent Ave

2676 Crescent Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

2676 Crescent Avenue, Anaheim, CA 92801
West Anaheim

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
carport
parking
bbq/grill
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
cats allowed
This is a beautiful spacious single family home
Located near Disneyland, Knott's Berry Farm and Buena Park Mall.
Corner lot home with plenty of parking for guests when needed.
The house itself comes with a 2 car covered car port PLUS 2 car spacious garage.
Very well kept home.
Come see for yourself! Walking distance near Dr. Peter Marshall Elementary School
Home will be available for viewing at the availability of current tennant. We ask for 12-24 hr notice so I can get in touch with him and try to arrange viewing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2676 W Crescent Ave have any available units?
2676 W Crescent Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Anaheim, CA.
How much is rent in Anaheim, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Anaheim Rent Report.
What amenities does 2676 W Crescent Ave have?
Some of 2676 W Crescent Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2676 W Crescent Ave currently offering any rent specials?
2676 W Crescent Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2676 W Crescent Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 2676 W Crescent Ave is pet friendly.
Does 2676 W Crescent Ave offer parking?
Yes, 2676 W Crescent Ave offers parking.
Does 2676 W Crescent Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2676 W Crescent Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2676 W Crescent Ave have a pool?
No, 2676 W Crescent Ave does not have a pool.
Does 2676 W Crescent Ave have accessible units?
No, 2676 W Crescent Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 2676 W Crescent Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2676 W Crescent Ave has units with dishwashers.
