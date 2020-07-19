2676 W Crescent Ave

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher pet friendly garage air conditioning bbq/grill

This is a beautiful spacious single family home

Located near Disneyland, Knott's Berry Farm and Buena Park Mall.

Corner lot home with plenty of parking for guests when needed.

The house itself comes with a 2 car covered car port PLUS 2 car spacious garage.

Very well kept home.

Come see for yourself! Walking distance near Dr. Peter Marshall Elementary School

Home will be available for viewing at the availability of current tennant. We ask for 12-24 hr notice so I can get in touch with him and try to arrange viewing.