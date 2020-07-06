All apartments in Anaheim
Find more places like 2384 Loom Ct.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Anaheim, CA
/
2384 Loom Ct
Last updated May 7 2020 at 11:25 AM

2384 Loom Ct

2384 S Loom Ct · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Anaheim
See all
Southeast Anaheim
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

2384 S Loom Ct, Anaheim, CA 92802
Southeast Anaheim

Amenities

recently renovated
stainless steel
furnished
oven
Unit Amenities
furnished
oven
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Anaheim Townhome - Stunning! - What a stunner! 2-bedroom, 2.5 bath! This home has white shaker cabinets throughout the home, Upgraded electrical features, Quartz kitchen countertops, white farm sink in the kitchen, stainless steel appliances with a double oven. This home comes furnished with beds, entertainment center, and dining table. Email for quickest response. Apply at www.elcaminopm.com under "featured listings."

For health and safety (COVID_19) reasons, we will not be conducting in person showings. We can either do a virtual tour, or you can request a 'self guided' tour

(RLNE5701965)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2384 Loom Ct have any available units?
2384 Loom Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Anaheim, CA.
How much is rent in Anaheim, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Anaheim Rent Report.
What amenities does 2384 Loom Ct have?
Some of 2384 Loom Ct's amenities include recently renovated, stainless steel, and furnished. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2384 Loom Ct currently offering any rent specials?
2384 Loom Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2384 Loom Ct pet-friendly?
No, 2384 Loom Ct is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Anaheim.
Does 2384 Loom Ct offer parking?
No, 2384 Loom Ct does not offer parking.
Does 2384 Loom Ct have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2384 Loom Ct does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2384 Loom Ct have a pool?
No, 2384 Loom Ct does not have a pool.
Does 2384 Loom Ct have accessible units?
No, 2384 Loom Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 2384 Loom Ct have units with dishwashers?
No, 2384 Loom Ct does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.
Helpful Articles
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

1818 Platinum Triangle
1818 S State College Blvd
Anaheim, CA 92805
The Franciscan
120 N Syracuse St
Anaheim, CA 92801
Parallel
1105 E Katella Ave
Anaheim, CA 92805
The George
2211 E Orangewood Ave
Anaheim, CA 92806
Jefferson Platinum Triangle
1801 E Katella Ave
Anaheim, CA 92805
Vivere Flats
1725 S Auburn Way
Anaheim, CA 92805
Villa Barcelona
321 E Orangewood Avenue
Anaheim, CA 92802
Core
1815 S Westside Drive
Anaheim, CA 92805

Similar Pages

Anaheim 1 BedroomsAnaheim 2 Bedrooms
Anaheim Apartments with ParkingAnaheim Apartments with Pool
Anaheim Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CA
Santa Ana, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CA
Huntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

West AnaheimThe Colony
Anaheim HillsSoutheast Anaheim
Northeast AnaheimPlatinum Triangle

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles