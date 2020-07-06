2384 Loom Ct

Amenities

Anaheim Townhome - Stunning! - What a stunner! 2-bedroom, 2.5 bath! This home has white shaker cabinets throughout the home, Upgraded electrical features, Quartz kitchen countertops, white farm sink in the kitchen, stainless steel appliances with a double oven. This home comes furnished with beds, entertainment center, and dining table. Email for quickest response. Apply at www.elcaminopm.com under "featured listings."



For health and safety (COVID_19) reasons, we will not be conducting in person showings. We can either do a virtual tour, or you can request a 'self guided' tour



(RLNE5701965)