2310 West Ramm Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage stainless steel

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Beautiful Home On Great Street in Anaheim - Located on an oversized 8,835 square foot lot is a delightful ranch-style home that has never been rented. It is a spacious house featuring 3 bedrooms and 1.75 bathrooms, a family room, a formal living room, and a formal dining room. The kitchen has all stainless steel appliances including, a gas cook top and dishwasher. The attached garage is equipped with a higher end washer and dryer. Hardwood floors, new carpet, new paint, vaulted ceilings with beams, and a large fireplace are just some of the many benefits. The home has many of the original features and has been very well kept. The backyard borders Walt Disney Elementary School and features central AC and heating. Available now!



