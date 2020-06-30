All apartments in Anaheim
Find more places like 2310 West Ramm Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Anaheim, CA
/
2310 West Ramm Drive
Last updated January 30 2020 at 12:08 PM

2310 West Ramm Drive

2310 West Ramm Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Anaheim
See all
West Anaheim
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

2310 West Ramm Drive, Anaheim, CA 92804
West Anaheim

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Beautiful Home On Great Street in Anaheim - Located on an oversized 8,835 square foot lot is a delightful ranch-style home that has never been rented. It is a spacious house featuring 3 bedrooms and 1.75 bathrooms, a family room, a formal living room, and a formal dining room. The kitchen has all stainless steel appliances including, a gas cook top and dishwasher. The attached garage is equipped with a higher end washer and dryer. Hardwood floors, new carpet, new paint, vaulted ceilings with beams, and a large fireplace are just some of the many benefits. The home has many of the original features and has been very well kept. The backyard borders Walt Disney Elementary School and features central AC and heating. Available now!

(RLNE5434122)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2310 West Ramm Drive have any available units?
2310 West Ramm Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Anaheim, CA.
How much is rent in Anaheim, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Anaheim Rent Report.
What amenities does 2310 West Ramm Drive have?
Some of 2310 West Ramm Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2310 West Ramm Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2310 West Ramm Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2310 West Ramm Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 2310 West Ramm Drive is pet friendly.
Does 2310 West Ramm Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2310 West Ramm Drive offers parking.
Does 2310 West Ramm Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2310 West Ramm Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2310 West Ramm Drive have a pool?
No, 2310 West Ramm Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2310 West Ramm Drive have accessible units?
No, 2310 West Ramm Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2310 West Ramm Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2310 West Ramm Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Del Monte
3400 West Del Monte Drive
Anaheim, CA 92804
Cross Roads Apartments
222 N Muller St
Anaheim, CA 92801
The Gallery
1415 W North St
Anaheim, CA 92801
Royal Palms
1295 E Lincoln Ave
Anaheim, CA 92805
Parallel
1105 E Katella Ave
Anaheim, CA 92805
The George
2211 E Orangewood Ave
Anaheim, CA 92806
Mel Alma Apartments
1861 S Haster St
Anaheim, CA 92802
Vivere Lofts
1331 E Katella Ave
Anaheim, CA 92805

Similar Pages

Anaheim 1 BedroomsAnaheim 2 Bedrooms
Anaheim Apartments with ParkingAnaheim Apartments with Pool
Anaheim Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CA
Santa Ana, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CA
Huntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

West AnaheimThe Colony
Anaheim HillsSoutheast Anaheim
Northeast AnaheimPlatinum Triangle

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles