228 S Mall Way

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool garage

Fantastic Opportunity to Lease this Newly Remodeled Home! Reside in this 3 Bedroom, 2 bath home with over 1500 sf of living space. Offering all new hardwood tile flooring, fresh crisp paint on the interior and exterior, all new windows and sliding glass doors, all new appliances, all new bathrooms with new fixtures and all new landscaping. Entertain guests in your new light and bright kitchen with quartz countertops and all new stainless steel appliances including a fridge, range, dishwasher and microwave. Curl up by the fireplace in the family room and enjoy the views of the backyard through the new windows. Popular floor plan is open to the kitchen allowing plenty of room for large furniture and separate dining area off kitchen. Retreat to your private master bedroom with lots of natural lighting and sliding glass door access to back yard. Lay in bed and enjoy views of the private pool in the back yard. Private master bath with dual sinks, new counters, cabinets and shower tub. Fully landscaped back yard with pool, covered patio and fruit trees. Enclosed two car garage with automatic openers. Close to shopping, transportation and freeway access.