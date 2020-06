Amenities

dishwasher ice maker microwave range

Unit Amenities dishwasher ice maker microwave range Property Amenities

Beautiful Anacasa Condominium is waiting for you! Built in 2016, this residence features 1622 square feet of living space, three bedrooms (two are master suites), two full baths. This beauty has a very desirable floor plan, gourmet kitchen with large island. Close to world remown amusement parks, Knotts Berry Farm and Disneyland.