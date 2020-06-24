All apartments in Anaheim
212 W Cliffwood Ave
Last updated April 7 2019 at 10:44 AM

212 W Cliffwood Ave

212 West Cliffwood Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

212 West Cliffwood Avenue, Anaheim, CA 92802

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Available 05/01/19 Anaheim 4 bed 2.5 bath 1780 sf $2995 - Property Id: 105001

Beautiful and bright 4 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom, and 1,780 square feet single family house is in a safe and secure "neighborhood watch" area with easy access to freeway 5, freeway 57 and 22. The house located within 10 minutes drive each to Disneyland, The Block of Orange, Christ Cathedral, Angel Stadium, and Asian Mall. This one story house has a spacious living room with 3 sliding doors looking out to a verdant back yard and a large covered patio, perfect for family gathering. Enjoying the Disneyland fireworks every night from the front yard. One private bedroom in the back of the house has a separate entry. The open floor plan is bright with 2 skylights and clean with shiny tiles and hardwood floors in all the bedrooms. Garage Parking with 5 car spaces parking on driveway. Dryer and washer is in unit. Small pet is ok with extra fee. Thank you for viewing.
Property Id 105001

(RLNE4762373)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 212 W Cliffwood Ave have any available units?
212 W Cliffwood Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Anaheim, CA.
How much is rent in Anaheim, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Anaheim Rent Report.
What amenities does 212 W Cliffwood Ave have?
Some of 212 W Cliffwood Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 212 W Cliffwood Ave currently offering any rent specials?
212 W Cliffwood Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 212 W Cliffwood Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 212 W Cliffwood Ave is pet friendly.
Does 212 W Cliffwood Ave offer parking?
Yes, 212 W Cliffwood Ave offers parking.
Does 212 W Cliffwood Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 212 W Cliffwood Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 212 W Cliffwood Ave have a pool?
No, 212 W Cliffwood Ave does not have a pool.
Does 212 W Cliffwood Ave have accessible units?
No, 212 W Cliffwood Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 212 W Cliffwood Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 212 W Cliffwood Ave has units with dishwashers.
