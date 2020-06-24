212 W Cliffwood Ave

Amenities

Available 05/01/19 Anaheim 4 bed 2.5 bath 1780 sf $2995 - Property Id: 105001



Beautiful and bright 4 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom, and 1,780 square feet single family house is in a safe and secure "neighborhood watch" area with easy access to freeway 5, freeway 57 and 22. The house located within 10 minutes drive each to Disneyland, The Block of Orange, Christ Cathedral, Angel Stadium, and Asian Mall. This one story house has a spacious living room with 3 sliding doors looking out to a verdant back yard and a large covered patio, perfect for family gathering. Enjoying the Disneyland fireworks every night from the front yard. One private bedroom in the back of the house has a separate entry. The open floor plan is bright with 2 skylights and clean with shiny tiles and hardwood floors in all the bedrooms. Garage Parking with 5 car spaces parking on driveway. Dryer and washer is in unit. Small pet is ok with extra fee. Thank you for viewing.

Property Id 105001



