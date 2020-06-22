1765 W Glenoaks Avenue

Amenities

patio / balcony garage pool air conditioning fireplace range

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace oven patio / balcony range Property Amenities parking pool garage

The location and close proximity to everything makes this Rare one story home an outstanding rental home. Single story, No one above or below. This home features a large Living room with cozy fireplace, Nice size kitchen with plenty of counter space and cabinets, Breakfast bar, Dining area or family room, Sliding glass door leading to an over sized private entertainer's patio/yard, Central air and heat. Newer widows ,new paint, newer flooring.This home also offers one car attached garage with direct access . Super location, Walking distance to shopping, Anaheim Plaza, Banks, Post Office & Hospitals. A short drive to Disneyland, Knotts Berry Farm and easy access to 91 & 5 Freeway. This community offers gated sparkling pools!