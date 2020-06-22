All apartments in Anaheim
Find more places like 1765 W Glenoaks Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Anaheim, CA
/
1765 W Glenoaks Avenue
Last updated March 4 2020 at 7:35 PM

1765 W Glenoaks Avenue

1765 West Glenoaks Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Anaheim
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1765 West Glenoaks Avenue, Anaheim, CA 92801
North Euclid

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
pool
air conditioning
fireplace
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
The location and close proximity to everything makes this Rare one story home an outstanding rental home. Single story, No one above or below. This home features a large Living room with cozy fireplace, Nice size kitchen with plenty of counter space and cabinets, Breakfast bar, Dining area or family room, Sliding glass door leading to an over sized private entertainer's patio/yard, Central air and heat. Newer widows ,new paint, newer flooring.This home also offers one car attached garage with direct access . Super location, Walking distance to shopping, Anaheim Plaza, Banks, Post Office & Hospitals. A short drive to Disneyland, Knotts Berry Farm and easy access to 91 & 5 Freeway. This community offers gated sparkling pools!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1765 W Glenoaks Avenue have any available units?
1765 W Glenoaks Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Anaheim, CA.
How much is rent in Anaheim, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Anaheim Rent Report.
What amenities does 1765 W Glenoaks Avenue have?
Some of 1765 W Glenoaks Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1765 W Glenoaks Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1765 W Glenoaks Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1765 W Glenoaks Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1765 W Glenoaks Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Anaheim.
Does 1765 W Glenoaks Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1765 W Glenoaks Avenue does offer parking.
Does 1765 W Glenoaks Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1765 W Glenoaks Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1765 W Glenoaks Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 1765 W Glenoaks Avenue has a pool.
Does 1765 W Glenoaks Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1765 W Glenoaks Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1765 W Glenoaks Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 1765 W Glenoaks Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Courtyard Apartments
2520 W Ball Rd
Anaheim, CA 92804
Anaheim Place
1225 North Dresden Place
Anaheim, CA 92801
Avanti
650 W Broadway
Anaheim, CA 92805
Los Olivos
1666 West Pampas Lane
Anaheim, CA 92802
Lakeview Manor
4700 E McKinnon Dr
Anaheim, CA 92807
The George
2211 E Orangewood Ave
Anaheim, CA 92806
Lemon Terrace
1016 South Lemon Street
Anaheim, CA 92805
Vivere Lofts
1331 E Katella Ave
Anaheim, CA 92805

Similar Pages

Anaheim 1 BedroomsAnaheim 2 Bedrooms
Anaheim Apartments with ParkingAnaheim Apartments with Pool
Anaheim Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CA
Santa Ana, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CA
Huntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

West AnaheimThe Colony
Anaheim HillsSoutheast Anaheim
Northeast AnaheimPlatinum Triangle

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles