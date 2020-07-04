All apartments in Anaheim
Last updated September 13 2019 at 3:41 AM

1761 S. Gardenaire Ln

1761 South Gardenaire Lane · No Longer Available
Location

1761 South Gardenaire Lane, Anaheim, CA 92804
West Anaheim

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/bc8313b0ab ---- SHOWING INSTRUCTION, Click on this link and fill out all information to sign up for a showing: https://showmojo.com/l/bc8313b0ab/1761-s-gardenaire-ln-anaheim-ca-92804 1761 S. Gardenaire, Anaheim, CA 92804, Rent: $2700, 4 Beds, 2 Baths, Single Family Home with large side yard and outdoor patio area, built in 1955, Availability Date: 09/1/2019 Quiet neighborhood 4 bedrooms, 2 bath, 2 Car garage, Fenced in side yard with pavers, New flooring in bedrooms, New paint inside and out, Beautiful granite countertops, Outdoor patio area. AVAILABILITY DATE: 09/01./2019 RENT: $2,700 $10 preventative maintenance fee DEPOSIT: One month&rsquo;s rent upon good credit TOTAL MOVE-IN CHARGES: $5,400 upon good credit SQ FEET: 1,750 PET POLICY: Pets are accepted under certain conditions (See full pet policy below) SMOKING: No smoking is allowed inside the unit UTILITIES INCLUDED: None APPLICATION INSTRUCTIONS (HOW TO APPLY): 1) Go to: http://www.patronpm.com/long-beach-homes-for-rent 2) Ensure that you have all the required documents handy (see application requirements) 3) Find your desired property and hit &lsquo;Apply Now&rsquo; 4) Complete the Online Application Form 5) Pay the Application Fee &bull; Property Description Details &bull; AREA INFORMATION: (School district, Greatschools rating, local parks, local shopping, local freeways, local attractions) FLOORING: tile and wood GARAGE/PARKING: 2 car garage APPLIANCES: Stove, Oven, Dishwasher *Fridge: No Fridge Provided *LAUNDRY APPLIANCES INCLUDED: No Laundry Provided PROPERTY TYPE: single-family YEAR BUILT: 1955 YARD: side yard with paver stones and outdoor patio &bull; Application, Lease Terms, and Fees &bull; *ADDITIONAL FEES NOT INCLUDED IN RENT: $10 monthly charge for preventative maintenance when applicable and optional liability insurance for $12 per month. APPLICATION FEE: $45 APPLICATION TURNAROUND TIME: Please allow up to 5 business days GUARANTORS: Allowed *LEASE LENGTH: 1 Year LEASE TO PURCHASE OPTION: Not available SPECIAL LEASE PROVISIONS: None FULL PET POLICY: ALL pets must first be approved by Landlord. If allowed, Tenant agrees to first submit a pet application through www.petscreening.com/referral/qQA8bu0o7xHn and provide all required documents, such as photo, pet vaccination records and references. The higher the &lsquo;paw score&rsquo; the greater chance for an approval by the Owner. Any and all pet(s) shall be licensed with the appropriate authority, must have a minimum insurance policy of $100,000 (shared with management) and not part of the &ldquo;Potentially Dangerous Dog&rdquo; (CA Chap 9 &sect;31602) or &ldquo;Vicious Dog&rdquo; (CA Chap 9 &sect;31604); including, but not limited to any breed not covered by insurance by both Tenant AND Owner. *PROPERTY MANAGER: Patron Property Management Inc. DRE #02065930 *LEASING AGENT: Rob Sittman DRE #02037326 *All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change.*

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1761 S. Gardenaire Ln have any available units?
1761 S. Gardenaire Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Anaheim, CA.
How much is rent in Anaheim, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Anaheim Rent Report.
What amenities does 1761 S. Gardenaire Ln have?
Some of 1761 S. Gardenaire Ln's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1761 S. Gardenaire Ln currently offering any rent specials?
1761 S. Gardenaire Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1761 S. Gardenaire Ln pet-friendly?
Yes, 1761 S. Gardenaire Ln is pet friendly.
Does 1761 S. Gardenaire Ln offer parking?
Yes, 1761 S. Gardenaire Ln offers parking.
Does 1761 S. Gardenaire Ln have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1761 S. Gardenaire Ln does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1761 S. Gardenaire Ln have a pool?
No, 1761 S. Gardenaire Ln does not have a pool.
Does 1761 S. Gardenaire Ln have accessible units?
No, 1761 S. Gardenaire Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 1761 S. Gardenaire Ln have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1761 S. Gardenaire Ln has units with dishwashers.

