Home
/
Anaheim, CA
/
1605 E. Santa Ana Street
Last updated November 1 2019 at 3:17 AM

1605 E. Santa Ana Street

1605 East Santa Ana Street · No Longer Available
Location

1605 East Santa Ana Street, Anaheim, CA 92805
East Anaheim

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
basketball court
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Wonderful 4 bedroom 2 bathroom house in Anaheim! - Check out this amazing 3D virtual tour!
https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=6KBJWCf2KU9

Take a look at this fun video tour!
https://youtu.be/4XWuwmSGqvo

Wonderful 4 bedroom 2 bathroom house in Anaheim! Walk in to the beautiful wood flooring through out the home. Large living room with cozy fireplace opens up to the big back yard through huge double sliding glass doors. Large room off of the dining area also open up to the back yard with it's own set of double sliding glass doors. Spacious kitchen with plenty of storage and counter space plus room for a breakfast nook. Private enclosed laundry room adjacent to kitchen also offer plenty of storage with bathroom, hallway, and exterior access. 3 spacious bedrooms down the hall with the updated hallway bath available for all. Large master bedroom suite with in wall A/C and attached bath with shower booth. Beautifully landscaped backyard with fruit trees and basketball hoop. Large 2 car garage with exterior access. Located in a lovely Anaheim neighborhood close to the 91 and 57 for easy commutes.

Home is available for immediate move in with a 12 month lease and $3000 security deposit on approved credit. Visit our website at rpmcoast.com and register for a tour to see this property for yourself. Apply online at rpmcoast.com with $49 application fee. $225 move in/move out inspection fee required. Renter's insurance or Tenant Liability insurance required. Please submit pets for approval. $500 pet deposit for each approved pet. For more information contact Property Manager- Deanne at 714-899-2200 x 114 or deanne@rpmcoast.com / Hendy at hendy@rpmcoast.com

(RLNE5229877)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1605 E. Santa Ana Street have any available units?
1605 E. Santa Ana Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Anaheim, CA.
How much is rent in Anaheim, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Anaheim Rent Report.
What amenities does 1605 E. Santa Ana Street have?
Some of 1605 E. Santa Ana Street's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1605 E. Santa Ana Street currently offering any rent specials?
1605 E. Santa Ana Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1605 E. Santa Ana Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1605 E. Santa Ana Street is pet friendly.
Does 1605 E. Santa Ana Street offer parking?
Yes, 1605 E. Santa Ana Street offers parking.
Does 1605 E. Santa Ana Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1605 E. Santa Ana Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1605 E. Santa Ana Street have a pool?
No, 1605 E. Santa Ana Street does not have a pool.
Does 1605 E. Santa Ana Street have accessible units?
No, 1605 E. Santa Ana Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1605 E. Santa Ana Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1605 E. Santa Ana Street does not have units with dishwashers.

