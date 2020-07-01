1605 E. Santa Ana Street

Amenities

Wonderful 4 bedroom 2 bathroom house in Anaheim! - Check out this amazing 3D virtual tour!

https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=6KBJWCf2KU9



Take a look at this fun video tour!

https://youtu.be/4XWuwmSGqvo



Wonderful 4 bedroom 2 bathroom house in Anaheim! Walk in to the beautiful wood flooring through out the home. Large living room with cozy fireplace opens up to the big back yard through huge double sliding glass doors. Large room off of the dining area also open up to the back yard with it's own set of double sliding glass doors. Spacious kitchen with plenty of storage and counter space plus room for a breakfast nook. Private enclosed laundry room adjacent to kitchen also offer plenty of storage with bathroom, hallway, and exterior access. 3 spacious bedrooms down the hall with the updated hallway bath available for all. Large master bedroom suite with in wall A/C and attached bath with shower booth. Beautifully landscaped backyard with fruit trees and basketball hoop. Large 2 car garage with exterior access. Located in a lovely Anaheim neighborhood close to the 91 and 57 for easy commutes.



Home is available for immediate move in with a 12 month lease and $3000 security deposit on approved credit. Visit our website at rpmcoast.com and register for a tour to see this property for yourself. Apply online at rpmcoast.com with $49 application fee. $225 move in/move out inspection fee required. Renter's insurance or Tenant Liability insurance required. Please submit pets for approval. $500 pet deposit for each approved pet. For more information contact Property Manager- Deanne at 714-899-2200 x 114 or deanne@rpmcoast.com / Hendy at hendy@rpmcoast.com



(RLNE5229877)