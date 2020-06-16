151 Toby Lane

Amenities

This incredible custom, gated estate is ideally situated. It offers complete privacy on a cul de sac. Featuring 6 bedrooms and 7.5 bathrooms. The master bedroom has a sitting room with two fireplaces and two full bathrooms. With 2 bedrooms and a bathroom detached from the main house, which can be used as guest quarters. Formal living room, formal dining room, wet bar with wine cooler and dishwasher. Gourmet kitchen with a prep area. Relaxing den with a fireplace. 4 car garage as well as RV parking. Backyard has built-in BBQ, sink and refrigerator. Backyard has two 1/2 bathrooms, perfect for entertaining. Huge fountain, gazebo and lighted sports/basketball court. Property is over 1 acre. Must see!