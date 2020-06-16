All apartments in Anaheim
Anaheim, CA
151 Toby Lane
151 Toby Lane

151 Toby Lane · (714) 639-4663
Location

151 Toby Lane, Anaheim, CA 92807
Anaheim Hills

Price and availability

6 Bedrooms

Unit 6 Bed · Avail. now

$8,500

6 Bed · 8 Bath · 7698 sqft

Amenities

This incredible custom, gated estate is ideally situated. It offers complete privacy on a cul de sac. Featuring 6 bedrooms and 7.5 bathrooms. The master bedroom has a sitting room with two fireplaces and two full bathrooms. With 2 bedrooms and a bathroom detached from the main house, which can be used as guest quarters. Formal living room, formal dining room, wet bar with wine cooler and dishwasher. Gourmet kitchen with a prep area. Relaxing den with a fireplace. 4 car garage as well as RV parking. Backyard has built-in BBQ, sink and refrigerator. Backyard has two 1/2 bathrooms, perfect for entertaining. Huge fountain, gazebo and lighted sports/basketball court. Property is over 1 acre. Must see!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 151 Toby Lane have any available units?
151 Toby Lane has a unit available for $8,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Anaheim, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Anaheim Rent Report.
What amenities does 151 Toby Lane have?
Some of 151 Toby Lane's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and basketball court. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 151 Toby Lane currently offering any rent specials?
151 Toby Lane isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 151 Toby Lane pet-friendly?
No, 151 Toby Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Anaheim.
Does 151 Toby Lane offer parking?
Yes, 151 Toby Lane does offer parking.
Does 151 Toby Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 151 Toby Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 151 Toby Lane have a pool?
No, 151 Toby Lane does not have a pool.
Does 151 Toby Lane have accessible units?
No, 151 Toby Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 151 Toby Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 151 Toby Lane has units with dishwashers.
