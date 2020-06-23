1435 W Westmont Drive

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage walk in closets air conditioning

Large single-story Anaheim home in the desirable Westmont area. This home features a formal living room and dining area. Separate family room with brick fireplace. Bright and airy kitchen that is open to the family room. Extra large Master Bedroom and Master Bath with roman tub and built-in vanity.

with walk-in closet. Large additional 2 bedrooms with full bath off hallway. Other features include inside laundry room, 2-car attached garage, back yard and patio area, central heating and air-conditioning and 2 car attached garage. Close to freeways, amenities and schools.