1435 W Westmont Drive
Last updated July 9 2019 at 2:02 AM

1435 W Westmont Drive

1435 West Westmont Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1435 West Westmont Drive, Anaheim, CA 92801
The Colony

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Large single-story Anaheim home in the desirable Westmont area. This home features a formal living room and dining area. Separate family room with brick fireplace. Bright and airy kitchen that is open to the family room. Extra large Master Bedroom and Master Bath with roman tub and built-in vanity.
with walk-in closet. Large additional 2 bedrooms with full bath off hallway. Other features include inside laundry room, 2-car attached garage, back yard and patio area, central heating and air-conditioning and 2 car attached garage. Close to freeways, amenities and schools.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1435 W Westmont Drive have any available units?
1435 W Westmont Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Anaheim, CA.
How much is rent in Anaheim, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Anaheim Rent Report.
What amenities does 1435 W Westmont Drive have?
Some of 1435 W Westmont Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1435 W Westmont Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1435 W Westmont Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1435 W Westmont Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1435 W Westmont Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Anaheim.
Does 1435 W Westmont Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1435 W Westmont Drive offers parking.
Does 1435 W Westmont Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1435 W Westmont Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1435 W Westmont Drive have a pool?
No, 1435 W Westmont Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1435 W Westmont Drive have accessible units?
No, 1435 W Westmont Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1435 W Westmont Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1435 W Westmont Drive has units with dishwashers.
