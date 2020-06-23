All apartments in Anaheim
Last updated August 26 2019 at 1:07 PM

1223 E. La Palma Ave

1223 East La Palma Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1223 East La Palma Avenue, Anaheim, CA 92805
East Anaheim

Amenities

w/d hookup
granite counters
parking
recently renovated
some paid utils
range
Unit Amenities
granite counters
oven
range
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Available 09/01/19 $2,000 2 Bed /1 Bath duplex with 2 parking spots - Property Id: 149142

Freshly Renovated, private, spacious and naturally well-lit 2 bedrooms, 1 bathroom duplex in a family community. Arco gas station and 7 Eleven are within walking distance. 1.2 miles from 91 Fwy, 0.2 miles from grocery store. Close to Elementary School and Jr. High. Private backyard, freshly painted, granite countertops, washer and dryer hook up, and 2 parallel parking spots. Upgraded garden. No pets, non-smoking, utilities and gardening included. 3 people total in unit including children.
Call/text for more information. Viewing on appointment only.

Llame o mande mensaje para ms informacin. Se muestra unidad solo con cita.

$2,000/month, $500 security deposit, $35/adult non-refundable for application to run background and credit.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/149142p
Property Id 149142

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5104546)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1223 E. La Palma Ave have any available units?
1223 E. La Palma Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Anaheim, CA.
How much is rent in Anaheim, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Anaheim Rent Report.
What amenities does 1223 E. La Palma Ave have?
Some of 1223 E. La Palma Ave's amenities include w/d hookup, granite counters, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1223 E. La Palma Ave currently offering any rent specials?
1223 E. La Palma Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1223 E. La Palma Ave pet-friendly?
No, 1223 E. La Palma Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Anaheim.
Does 1223 E. La Palma Ave offer parking?
Yes, 1223 E. La Palma Ave does offer parking.
Does 1223 E. La Palma Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1223 E. La Palma Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1223 E. La Palma Ave have a pool?
No, 1223 E. La Palma Ave does not have a pool.
Does 1223 E. La Palma Ave have accessible units?
No, 1223 E. La Palma Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 1223 E. La Palma Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 1223 E. La Palma Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
