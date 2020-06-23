1223 E. La Palma Ave

Amenities

Available 09/01/19 $2,000 2 Bed /1 Bath duplex with 2 parking spots



Freshly Renovated, private, spacious and naturally well-lit 2 bedrooms, 1 bathroom duplex in a family community. Arco gas station and 7 Eleven are within walking distance. 1.2 miles from 91 Fwy, 0.2 miles from grocery store. Close to Elementary School and Jr. High. Private backyard, freshly painted, granite countertops, washer and dryer hook up, and 2 parallel parking spots. Upgraded garden. No pets, non-smoking, utilities and gardening included. 3 people total in unit including children.

Llame o mande mensaje para ms informacin. Se muestra unidad solo con cita.



$2,000/month, $500 security deposit, $35/adult non-refundable for application to run background and credit.

No Pets Allowed



