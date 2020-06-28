1144 W Chateau Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities

This is a great single level home in a nice quiet residential area near Disneyland. Everything in the home was upgraded just one year ago! Newer paint inside and out, newer flooring and carpet, crown molding and high baseboards, dual pane windows with plantation shudders and window coverings, quartz. The cabinets in the kitchen have all been replaced, with lazy susan corner cabinets, and there's a Frigidaire refrigerator that's just like new. The spacious backyard was re-designed with grassy area and a large cemented area for patio furniture, a bar-b-que, large canope or umbrellas, and more!

It's a perfect setting for watching the Disneyland fireworks! This home is also close to schools, freeways, nightlife, and shopping. Sorry, no pets.