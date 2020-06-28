All apartments in Anaheim
1144 W Chateau Avenue
1144 W Chateau Avenue

1144 West Chateau Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1144 West Chateau Avenue, Anaheim, CA 92802
The Colony

Amenities

patio / balcony
recently renovated
carpet
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
carpet
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
This is a great single level home in a nice quiet residential area near Disneyland. Everything in the home was upgraded just one year ago! Newer paint inside and out, newer flooring and carpet, crown molding and high baseboards, dual pane windows with plantation shudders and window coverings, quartz. The cabinets in the kitchen have all been replaced, with lazy susan corner cabinets, and there's a Frigidaire refrigerator that's just like new. The spacious backyard was re-designed with grassy area and a large cemented area for patio furniture, a bar-b-que, large canope or umbrellas, and more!
It's a perfect setting for watching the Disneyland fireworks! This home is also close to schools, freeways, nightlife, and shopping. Sorry, no pets.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1144 W Chateau Avenue have any available units?
1144 W Chateau Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Anaheim, CA.
How much is rent in Anaheim, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Anaheim Rent Report.
What amenities does 1144 W Chateau Avenue have?
Some of 1144 W Chateau Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, recently renovated, and carpet. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1144 W Chateau Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1144 W Chateau Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1144 W Chateau Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1144 W Chateau Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Anaheim.
Does 1144 W Chateau Avenue offer parking?
No, 1144 W Chateau Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 1144 W Chateau Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1144 W Chateau Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1144 W Chateau Avenue have a pool?
No, 1144 W Chateau Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1144 W Chateau Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1144 W Chateau Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1144 W Chateau Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 1144 W Chateau Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.

