Anaheim, CA
1076 S Positano Ave
Last updated May 8 2019 at 10:43 AM

1076 S Positano Ave

1076 South Positano Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1076 South Positano Avenue, Anaheim, CA 92808
The Highlands at Anaheim Hills

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
gym
Unit Amenities
carpet
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
hot tub
pet friendly
Spacious Condo in Monaco Condo Community - This 3 level spacious condo has been tastefully remodeled with new countertops, stainless steel appliances, hard surface flooring throughout with carpeting in bedroom loft. 2 car attached garage with laundry included. Private patio off the living room and storage galore! No need for that gym membership as we will cover the HOA dues for you to enjoy the pool, gym, outdoor grills and hot tub.

Pet friendly with additional deposit of $500 each and $50 monthly pet rent each. Max 2 pets
- no bankruptcies
- no evictions
- no felonies
- 650+ credit for standard deposit
- 2-3xs gross income of monthly rent
- sorry not part of the section 8 program

(RLNE4853908)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1076 S Positano Ave have any available units?
1076 S Positano Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Anaheim, CA.
How much is rent in Anaheim, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Anaheim Rent Report.
What amenities does 1076 S Positano Ave have?
Some of 1076 S Positano Ave's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1076 S Positano Ave currently offering any rent specials?
1076 S Positano Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1076 S Positano Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 1076 S Positano Ave is pet friendly.
Does 1076 S Positano Ave offer parking?
Yes, 1076 S Positano Ave offers parking.
Does 1076 S Positano Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1076 S Positano Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1076 S Positano Ave have a pool?
Yes, 1076 S Positano Ave has a pool.
Does 1076 S Positano Ave have accessible units?
No, 1076 S Positano Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 1076 S Positano Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 1076 S Positano Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
