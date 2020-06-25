1076 S Positano Ave

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities accepts section 8 clubhouse gym parking pool bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed garage hot tub pet friendly

Spacious Condo in Monaco Condo Community - This 3 level spacious condo has been tastefully remodeled with new countertops, stainless steel appliances, hard surface flooring throughout with carpeting in bedroom loft. 2 car attached garage with laundry included. Private patio off the living room and storage galore! No need for that gym membership as we will cover the HOA dues for you to enjoy the pool, gym, outdoor grills and hot tub.



Pet friendly with additional deposit of $500 each and $50 monthly pet rent each. Max 2 pets

- no bankruptcies

- no evictions

- no felonies

- 650+ credit for standard deposit

- 2-3xs gross income of monthly rent

- sorry not part of the section 8 program



