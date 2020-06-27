1074 S Romano Court

Amenities

Beautiful town home located in the desirable gated community of Summit Renaissance. Impressive upon entering, with high ceilings, and cozy fireplace in the family/dining room. This condo has a nice size kitchen with breakfast nook, an office/den area, and 3/4 guest bath on the main level. Fresh paint throughout and laminate flooring on the main floor give this home an open, light, bright feel. Upstairs features 2 master bedrooms! The larger master bedroom has a bathroom with dual sinks, enclosed shower and tub, and mirrored closet doors. The 2nd master bedroom has mirrored closet doors and its own private full bath as well. The attached two car garage has direct access to the home, with washer and dryer hook-ups, and additional storage. The nice patio area in the front adds a welcoming entrance. Additional community amenities include a heated swimming pool and spa as well as a gym. Conveniently located within minutes of the 91 freeway, 241 toll road, nearby shops, dining and entertainment.