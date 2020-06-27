All apartments in Anaheim
Find more places like 1074 S Romano Court.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Anaheim, CA
/
1074 S Romano Court
Last updated October 1 2019 at 7:38 AM

1074 S Romano Court

1074 S Romano Ct · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Anaheim
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1074 S Romano Ct, Anaheim, CA 92808
The Highlands at Anaheim Hills

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garage
gym
pool
hot tub
Unit Amenities
extra storage
fireplace
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
Beautiful town home located in the desirable gated community of Summit Renaissance. Impressive upon entering, with high ceilings, and cozy fireplace in the family/dining room. This condo has a nice size kitchen with breakfast nook, an office/den area, and 3/4 guest bath on the main level. Fresh paint throughout and laminate flooring on the main floor give this home an open, light, bright feel. Upstairs features 2 master bedrooms! The larger master bedroom has a bathroom with dual sinks, enclosed shower and tub, and mirrored closet doors. The 2nd master bedroom has mirrored closet doors and its own private full bath as well. The attached two car garage has direct access to the home, with washer and dryer hook-ups, and additional storage. The nice patio area in the front adds a welcoming entrance. Additional community amenities include a heated swimming pool and spa as well as a gym. Conveniently located within minutes of the 91 freeway, 241 toll road, nearby shops, dining and entertainment.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1074 S Romano Court have any available units?
1074 S Romano Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Anaheim, CA.
How much is rent in Anaheim, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Anaheim Rent Report.
What amenities does 1074 S Romano Court have?
Some of 1074 S Romano Court's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1074 S Romano Court currently offering any rent specials?
1074 S Romano Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1074 S Romano Court pet-friendly?
No, 1074 S Romano Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Anaheim.
Does 1074 S Romano Court offer parking?
Yes, 1074 S Romano Court offers parking.
Does 1074 S Romano Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1074 S Romano Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1074 S Romano Court have a pool?
Yes, 1074 S Romano Court has a pool.
Does 1074 S Romano Court have accessible units?
No, 1074 S Romano Court does not have accessible units.
Does 1074 S Romano Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 1074 S Romano Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Hidden Village
207 South Western Avenue
Anaheim, CA 92804
Cross Roads Apartments
222 N Muller St
Anaheim, CA 92801
The Cascades
8604 E Whitewater Dr
Anaheim, CA 92808
The Franciscan
120 N Syracuse St
Anaheim, CA 92801
The Mix at CTR City
184 W Center St Prom
Anaheim, CA 92805
Jefferson Platinum Triangle
1801 E Katella Ave
Anaheim, CA 92805
Vivere Flats
1725 S Auburn Way
Anaheim, CA 92805
Lemon Terrace
1016 South Lemon Street
Anaheim, CA 92805

Similar Pages

Anaheim 1 BedroomsAnaheim 2 Bedrooms
Anaheim Apartments with ParkingAnaheim Apartments with Pool
Anaheim Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CA
Santa Ana, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CA
Huntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

West AnaheimThe Colony
Anaheim HillsSoutheast Anaheim
Northeast AnaheimPlatinum Triangle

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles