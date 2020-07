Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher parking recently renovated air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters patio / balcony range recently renovated Property Amenities parking

A Lovely Single Family Home in a Desirable Area of East Anaheim in a Cul-De-Sac Location. This home has been fully remodeled and it is ready to be occupied effective August 1st. Living Room with Fireplace,Dining Room,Large remodeled Kitchen with newer cabinets and granite counter tops, remodeled bathrooms, Double pane windows, central AC, Patio Cover, Double Door Entry, Inside Laundry and much more. A must see home!!